Here's why I think the Pixel Buds 2a are a steal at their best price
Don't miss your chance to grab the Pixel Buds 2a at their best price on Amazon.
Seeking to complete your Pixel ecosystem with a pair of earbuds for less than $100? The Pixel Buds 2a fit the bill. Right now, you can grab these budget wireless earbuds for 23% off at Amazon, which brings them right into your budget sweet spot.
Oh, by the way — this is the same discount I came across during the holiday shopping season. Yep, these Google earbuds first dropped by 23% from their original price of nearly $130 on November 20 when Black Friday Week kicked off. Amazingly, the promo remained active even after the event, so it’s not too late to save.
They’re also equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC), which works surprisingly well for the price. Sure, it doesn’t rival the best in class, but they still drown out a lot of background noise. That said, you’ll probably notice that higher-pitched noises can sometimes come through.
The real standout for me is battery life. These bad boys give you up to seven hours of nonstop music with ANC on, and a total of 20 hours with the case. That’s obviously quite remarkable, as even the much pricier Galaxy Buds 3 Pro don’t offer the same battery life.
As you can see, these are pretty solid for sub-$150 earbuds. And since you can still get them at their lowest price, I’d say they’re a very smart buy. Take advantage of Amazon’s 23% markdown before it ends.
