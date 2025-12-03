Here's why I think the Pixel Buds 2a are a steal at their best price

iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Pixel Buds 2a on a white background.
Seeking to complete your Pixel ecosystem with a pair of earbuds for less than $100? The Pixel Buds 2a fit the bill. Right now, you can grab these budget wireless earbuds for 23% off at Amazon, which brings them right into your budget sweet spot.

Save 23% on the Pixel Buds 2a

$30 off (23%)
The Pixel Buds 2a dropped to their lowest price for Black Friday Week. Amazon slashed 23% off their original price, which is also their first discount since launch. Why am I telling you this? Because they're still on sale at that solid discount. Don't miss out!
Oh, by the way — this is the same discount I came across during the holiday shopping season. Yep, these Google earbuds first dropped by 23% from their original price of nearly $130 on November 20 when Black Friday Week kicked off. Amazingly, the promo remained active even after the event, so it’s not too late to save.

These budget buds deliver a lot of value, too, especially right now. They feature a lightweight design and come with the same twist-to-adjust stabilizer as the more premium Pixel Buds Pro 2. You can adjust them for everyday wear or lock them in place to keep them secure during workouts.

They’re also equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC), which works surprisingly well for the price. Sure, it doesn’t rival the best in class, but they still drown out a lot of background noise. That said, you’ll probably notice that higher-pitched noises can sometimes come through.

When it comes to audio quality, the Pixel Buds 2a don’t disappoint. They deliver a slightly bass-heavy sound, balanced mids, and decent highs. Again, not as great-sounding as more expensive models, but they get the job done. Plus, you get a five-band equalizer in the app to tune the audio to your taste.

The real standout for me is battery life. These bad boys give you up to seven hours of nonstop music with ANC on, and a total of 20 hours with the case. That’s obviously quite remarkable, as even the much pricier Galaxy Buds 3 Pro don’t offer the same battery life.

As you can see, these are pretty solid for sub-$150 earbuds. And since you can still get them at their lowest price, I’d say they’re a very smart buy. Take advantage of Amazon’s 23% markdown before it ends.

