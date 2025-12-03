Free Galaxy A36 5G, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:

I wouldn't pass up the Galaxy Tab S10+ at this post-Cyber Monday discount

The Galaxy Tab S10+ is still a crazy-good bargain. Don't miss out!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Black Friday Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab S10+ on an orange background.
View now at Amazon
Normally, I wouldn’t go for an ultra-expensive tablet unless it’s the latest flagship. But this Galaxy Tab S10+ promo is just too good for me to ignore. Believe it or not, the tablet is still $250 off at Amazon even after the holiday shopping season.

Let me give you some context: the premium Samsung tablet that normally costs $1,000 is now under $750. That’s a whopping $250 off the 256GB variant. And sure, Amazon briefly knocked it to an even cheaper price, but the massive 40% markdown vanished almost immediately. 

Save 25% on the Galaxy Tab S10+

$250 off (25%)
The Galaxy Tab S10+ is an incredibly good choice for Samsung fans! Why? Amazon has made it cheaper than ever before, giving you a hefty $250 discount on the 256GB variant. This massive discount might not last long, so make sure you save big while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon


The Galaxy Tab S10+ brings a lot to the table, by the way. It features an absolutely gorgeous 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a snappy refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Boasting vivid colors and a large screen real estate, this bad boy can become your favorite choice for streaming. Samsung didn't stop there — it added a special anti-reflective coating, which eliminates all issues with reflections.

OK, the screen is great. What else does it offer to justify your investment? Quite a bit! The tablet packs a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, ensuring blazing-fast responsiveness with any task you can think of. Sure, this may sound like a downgrade from the previous Galaxy Tab S9+ and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. But the truth is, you won’t feel this device slow down no matter what you throw at it. What more could you ask for?

Another thing that really impresses me is the design. This Android tablet is slim, lightweight, and overall, as premium as it gets. Factor in the hefty 10,900mAh battery, and you’ve got a flagship-grade device that’s hard to turn down.

Bottom line: the Galaxy Tab S10+ has become my favorite Samsung tablet deal even after Black Friday. With a massive $250 discount, it’s more than worth it. Grab yours at Amazon while this epic sale lasts (which might not be long).

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15307 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 11

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 16

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully

Latest News

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless