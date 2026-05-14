Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is definitely a bargain with Amazon’s latest $101 discount
The tablet is absolutely worth grabbing, so act fast and save while you can!
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A close-up of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ in hands. | Image by PhoneArena
If you’re in the market for a new, capable tablet and don’t want to overspend, you've just got to check out Amazon’s deal on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. The retailer has slashed a whole $101 off the 128GB model, allowing bargain hunters to score one for just under $550. Keep in mind, though, that the discount is only available for the variant in Silver.
Nonetheless, I believe this is a deal that’s absolutely worth taking advantage of. While it may not be a powerhouse like the Galaxy Tab S11, our friend here ticks all the right boxes. More importantly, it does so at the right price.
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Its Exynos 1580 chipset and 8GB of RAM are enough to tackle day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and watching videos without any hiccups. And speaking of videos, its 13.1-inch LCD display boasts a high 2880 x 1800 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it a great device for watching the latest episodes of your favorite TV series without straining the budget.
Moreover, the screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate, making everything feel fast and responsive. Oh, and you also get an S Pen inside the box, so you’ll be able to jot down your thoughts faster and even draw, unleashing your inner Picasso. Plus, with software support until April 2032, I believe we can firmly say that this bad boy is future-proof.
I honestly could go on and on about how good a purchase the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ really is, but I think you already know how much you’d miss out on if you let this deal slip through your fingers. Therefore, don’t let it fly away—just get your brand-new Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ at an unbeatable price today!
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