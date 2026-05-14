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Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is definitely a bargain with Amazon’s latest $101 discount

The tablet is absolutely worth grabbing, so act fast and save while you can!

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Preslav Mladenov
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A close-up of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ in hands.
A close-up of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ in hands. | Image by PhoneArena

If you’re in the market for a new, capable tablet and don’t want to overspend, you've just got to check out Amazon’s deal on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. The retailer has slashed a whole $101 off the 128GB model, allowing bargain hunters to score one for just under $550. Keep in mind, though, that the discount is only available for the variant in Silver.

Nonetheless, I believe this is a deal that’s absolutely worth taking advantage of. While it may not be a powerhouse like the Galaxy Tab S11, our friend here ticks all the right boxes. More importantly, it does so at the right price.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 128GB: Save $101 on Amazon!

$101 off (16%)
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ in Silver is selling for $101 off on Amazon. This lets you get the model with 128GB of storage below $550. Given how much value this bad boy brings to the table, I believe it's a solid deal at its current price. Don't miss out!
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Its Exynos 1580 chipset and 8GB of RAM are enough to tackle day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and watching videos without any hiccups. And speaking of videos, its 13.1-inch LCD display boasts a high 2880 x 1800 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it a great device for watching the latest episodes of your favorite TV series without straining the budget.

Moreover, the screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate, making everything feel fast and responsive. Oh, and you also get an S Pen inside the box, so you’ll be able to jot down your thoughts faster and even draw, unleashing your inner Picasso. Plus, with software support until April 2032, I believe we can firmly say that this bad boy is future-proof.

I honestly could go on and on about how good a purchase the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ really is, but I think you already know how much you’d miss out on if you let this deal slip through your fingers. Therefore, don’t let it fly away—just get your brand-new Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ at an unbeatable price today!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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