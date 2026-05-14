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Wanting its crown back, the Galaxy S25 Ultra scores a $300 discount at Samsung

You can save even more with a trade-in.

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Preslav Mladenov
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Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
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A close-up of a person holding a Galaxy S25 Ultra.
A close-up of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena

As I recently shared, the Galaxy S25+ is an absolute steal at $200 off at Walmart right now. But guess what? It appears it’s not the only Galaxy S25 selling at a cheaper price.

Samsung is currently offering a massive $300 discount on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, dropping the 1TB model to $1,359.99. To top this off, you can trade in an eligible device to save up to an extra $582. Yep, the word “extra” isn't a mistake.

Galaxy S25 Ultra, 1TB: Now up to $852 OFF at Samsung!

$807 99
$1659 99
$852 off (51%)
You can currently save $300 on the 1TB Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung. But wait, there's more! Making the deal even sweeter, Samsung is letting you trade in an eligible device and score an extra $582 in savings. The phone is still worth getting, so act fast and save on this fella now!
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While shoppers usually have to choose whether to get the trade-in discount or the instant savings, you can currently score both. You can snag the phone for $300 off and then save even more by trading in your old smartphone. The only issue is that I can’t tell you how long this offer will stay up for grabs, so be sure to act fast and save now.

Sure, with the release of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung dethroned our beloved Galaxy S25 Ultra. But let me tell you this: it may have lost its crown, but it’s still a force to be reckoned with.

Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to handle any app or game on the Google Play Store. And with seven years of software support, it’ll surely remain relevant for quite a long time. This, of course, makes it a great long-term investment.

Being a high-end Samsung device, it also comes equipped with a stunning display. Boasting a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and support for HDR content, it delivers breathtaking visuals. So, whether you’re streaming a movie on the go or catching up with the latest video on the PhoneArena YouTube channel, you’ll be in for a treat.

Things are just as impressive on the camera front. Thanks to its 200MP main camera, this fella takes highly detailed photos with deep colors. It’s easily one of the best camera phones on the market. Meanwhile, its built-in S Pen will let you take notes faster and even sketch a thing or two while waiting in line at Starbucks.

All in all, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is still a fantastic choice—now even more so while it’s $300 off at Samsung without a trade-in. So, don’t miss out!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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