Wanting its crown back, the Galaxy S25 Ultra scores a $300 discount at Samsung
You can save even more with a trade-in.
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A close-up of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
As I recently shared, the Galaxy S25+ is an absolute steal at $200 off at Walmart right now. But guess what? It appears it’s not the only Galaxy S25 selling at a cheaper price.
Samsung is currently offering a massive $300 discount on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, dropping the 1TB model to $1,359.99. To top this off, you can trade in an eligible device to save up to an extra $582. Yep, the word “extra” isn't a mistake.
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While shoppers usually have to choose whether to get the trade-in discount or the instant savings, you can currently score both. You can snag the phone for $300 off and then save even more by trading in your old smartphone. The only issue is that I can’t tell you how long this offer will stay up for grabs, so be sure to act fast and save now.
Sure, with the release of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung dethroned our beloved Galaxy S25 Ultra. But let me tell you this: it may have lost its crown, but it’s still a force to be reckoned with.
Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to handle any app or game on the Google Play Store. And with seven years of software support, it’ll surely remain relevant for quite a long time. This, of course, makes it a great long-term investment.
Being a high-end Samsung device, it also comes equipped with a stunning display. Boasting a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and support for HDR content, it delivers breathtaking visuals. So, whether you’re streaming a movie on the go or catching up with the latest video on the PhoneArena YouTube channel, you’ll be in for a treat.
Things are just as impressive on the camera front. Thanks to its 200MP main camera, this fella takes highly detailed photos with deep colors. It’s easily one of the best camera phones on the market. Meanwhile, its built-in S Pen will let you take notes faster and even sketch a thing or two while waiting in line at Starbucks.
All in all, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is still a fantastic choice—now even more so while it’s $300 off at Samsung without a trade-in. So, don’t miss out!
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