Refusing to throw in the towel, the Galaxy S25+ is now $200 off at Walmart
The phone is still checking all the right boxes.
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A person holding a Galaxy S25+. | Image by PhoneArena
While the Galaxy S26 and its siblings, the Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra, are the go-to choices for those looking for the latest top-tier Samsung phones, shoppers in the market for an unmissable deal on a high-end smartphone will likely go for the Galaxy S25+ offer at Walmart.
A third-party seller there is offering a $200 discount on the model with 256GB of storage. This lets you snag one for just $699.99, instead of splurging the usual $900. And don’t worry—you’ll still have 30 days to return the device in case there’s an issue with it.
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Keep in mind that the promo has been available for a couple of weeks now. It has a “Flash Deal” tag, which means it might expire soon. And given that the Galaxy S25+ is still worth every penny, I think you won’t want to miss out on scoring one for $200 less.
With its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, this bad boy still packs an insane amount of firepower and is perfectly capable of handling demanding tasks, apps, and games, as well as heavy multitasking, with ease. Thanks to seven years of promised software updates, it’s also a good choice for buyers who use their phones until they become obsolete.
Furthermore, the gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and support for HDR content delivers truly breathtaking visuals—typical for a premium Galaxy phone. Meanwhile, the screen’s 2,600-nit peak brightness and high 120Hz refresh rate allow you to see everything even in direct sunlight, all while enjoying fast scrolling and app switching.
The photos taken with the 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper are just as impressive, and with a 4,900mAh battery on board, our friend here can easily last you the day without any top-ups.
Bottom line: the Galaxy S25+ may not be one of Sammy’s latest models anymore, but it still packs a punch and is worth getting with Walmart’s $200 discount. So, don’t hesitate and save now before the offer expires!
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