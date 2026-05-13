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Refusing to throw in the towel, the Galaxy S25+ is now $200 off at Walmart

The phone is still checking all the right boxes.

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Preslav Mladenov
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Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
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A person holding a Galaxy S25+.
A person holding a Galaxy S25+. | Image by PhoneArena

While the Galaxy S26 and its siblings, the Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra, are the go-to choices for those looking for the latest top-tier Samsung phones, shoppers in the market for an unmissable deal on a high-end smartphone will likely go for the Galaxy S25+ offer at Walmart.

A third-party seller there is offering a $200 discount on the model with 256GB of storage. This lets you snag one for just $699.99, instead of splurging the usual $900. And don’t worry—you’ll still have 30 days to return the device in case there’s an issue with it.

Galaxy S25+256GB: Save $200 at Walmart!

$699 99
$899 99
$200 off (22%)
You can now score $200 in savings on the Galaxy S25+ with 256GB of storage at Walmart. With its sleek design, high-end cameras, and top-tier performance, it serves as the ideal Galaxy S26+ alternative for anyone looking to get top-tier phone for way less. Don't miss out!
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Keep in mind that the promo has been available for a couple of weeks now. It has a “Flash Deal” tag, which means it might expire soon. And given that the Galaxy S25+ is still worth every penny, I think you won’t want to miss out on scoring one for $200 less.

With its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, this bad boy still packs an insane amount of firepower and is perfectly capable of handling demanding tasks, apps, and games, as well as heavy multitasking, with ease. Thanks to seven years of promised software updates, it’s also a good choice for buyers who use their phones until they become obsolete.

Furthermore, the gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and support for HDR content delivers truly breathtaking visuals—typical for a premium Galaxy phone. Meanwhile, the screen’s 2,600-nit peak brightness and high 120Hz refresh rate allow you to see everything even in direct sunlight, all while enjoying fast scrolling and app switching.

The photos taken with the 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper are just as impressive, and with a 4,900mAh battery on board, our friend here can easily last you the day without any top-ups.

Bottom line: the Galaxy S25+ may not be one of Sammy’s latest models anymore, but it still packs a punch and is worth getting with Walmart’s $200 discount. So, don’t hesitate and save now before the offer expires!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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