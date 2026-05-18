Galaxy S27 Ultra changes coming, but Galaxy S27 Pro might steal the show
The Galaxy S27 Ultra may finally deliver what customers have been begging for, yet buyers might just flock to the Galaxy S27 Pro instead.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy S26 series hit the ground running, outpacing the Galaxy S25 with 15% higher shipments during its first six weeks on shelves. However, demand is already cooling, proving it doesn't quite have the staying power of the iPhone 17. Next year's lineup may be a lot more compelling, with a fresh rumor detailing shake-ups for the Galaxy S27 Ultra and a brand-new Galaxy S27 Pro.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra was the seventh Ultra model in a row to pack a 5,000mAh battery. That streak ends next year, per South Korean leaker Lanzuk, also known as yeux1122.
They also reiterated a camera layout change, hinting at a possible departure from the vertical layout that Samsung clings to as its core brand identity.
Thanks to silicon-carbon (Si-C) tech, which Chinese companies have enthusiastically adopted, previous battery capacity limits are a thing of the past.
Mainstream companies like Samsung and Apple have been hesitant to use the tech. So, while the likes of Huawei are ostensibly testing phones with 10,000mAh batteries, phones sold in the US are stuck hovering around the 5,000mAh mark.
As for how Samsung will increase the capacity without a corresponding increase in weight and size, it might have something to do with the new triple-camera setup that drops the 3x telephoto camera.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is an absolute beast with its 6.9-inch display. While an expansive screen looks great on paper, huge phones lose their lustre quickly when you are grappling with the reality of holding a brick for hours every day.
With our screen-time habits only getting worse, a 6.4-inch flagship with Galaxy S26 Ultra-level specs at a lower price point might just be the perfect addition to the family.
As mentioned in the previous rumor post, next year will see the addition of the S27 Pro model and changes to the camera on the S27 Ultra model.
Galaxy S27 Ultra
The Galaxy S26 Ultra was the seventh Ultra model in a row to pack a 5,000mAh battery. That streak ends next year, per South Korean leaker Lanzuk, also known as yeux1122.
Expect a significant increase in battery capacity alongside a weight reduction, all while maintaining the same thickness.
They also reiterated a camera layout change, hinting at a possible departure from the vertical layout that Samsung clings to as its core brand identity.
It's not going to be a total overhaul, though, as the Galaxy S27 Ultra will likely retain the same display specs and general design.
The Galaxy S27 Pro looks set to fill the void for a high-end, compact flagship, slotting right in below the Galaxy S27 Ultra.
Samsung may scale back its original camera and spec goals due to cost constraints.
In any case, the exact details are still being ironed out and the phone is still taking shape.
Galaxy S27 Pro
The Galaxy S27 Pro looks set to fill the void for a high-end, compact flagship, slotting right in below the Galaxy S27 Ultra.
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It's expected to have a 6.4-inch display, a thinner chassis than the Ultra, a respectable battery, and solid camera hardware.
Samsung may scale back its original camera and spec goals due to cost constraints.
In any case, the exact details are still being ironed out and the phone is still taking shape.
What would make you choose the S27 Pro over the Ultra?
Finally, some good news
Thanks to silicon-carbon (Si-C) tech, which Chinese companies have enthusiastically adopted, previous battery capacity limits are a thing of the past.
Mainstream companies like Samsung and Apple have been hesitant to use the tech. So, while the likes of Huawei are ostensibly testing phones with 10,000mAh batteries, phones sold in the US are stuck hovering around the 5,000mAh mark.
Even if the Galaxy S27 Ultra doesn't embrace a Si-C battery, a customer base starved for endurance will take any upgrade they can get.
As for how Samsung will increase the capacity without a corresponding increase in weight and size, it might have something to do with the new triple-camera setup that drops the 3x telephoto camera.
Reviving the small flagship
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is an absolute beast with its 6.9-inch display. While an expansive screen looks great on paper, huge phones lose their lustre quickly when you are grappling with the reality of holding a brick for hours every day.
With our screen-time habits only getting worse, a 6.4-inch flagship with Galaxy S26 Ultra-level specs at a lower price point might just be the perfect addition to the family.
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