Galaxy S27 Ultra changes coming, but Galaxy S27 Pro might steal the show

Finally, some good news

Galaxy S27 Ultra

Reviving the small flagship

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Thanks to silicon-carbon (Si-C) tech, which Chinese companies have enthusiastically adopted, previous battery capacity limits are a thing of the past.Mainstream companies like Samsung and Apple have been hesitant to use the tech. So, while the likes of Huawei are ostensibly testing phones with 10,000mAh batteries, phones sold in the US are stuck hovering around the 5,000mAh mark.Even if thedoesn't embrace a Si-C battery, a customer base starved for endurance will take any upgrade they can get.As for how Samsung will increase the capacity without a corresponding increase in weight and size, it might have something to do with the new triple-camera setup that drops the 3x telephoto camera.Theis an absolute beast with its 6.9-inch display. While an expansive screen looks great on paper, huge phones lose their lustre quickly when you are grappling with the reality of holding a brick for hours every day.With our screen-time habits only getting worse, a 6.4-inch flagship with-level specs at a lower price point might just be the perfect addition to the family.