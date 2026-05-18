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Galaxy S27 Ultra changes coming, but Galaxy S27 Pro might steal the show

The Galaxy S27 Ultra may finally deliver what customers have been begging for, yet buyers might just flock to the Galaxy S27 Pro instead.

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Anam Hamid
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The Galaxy S26 Ultra | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy S26 series hit the ground running, outpacing the Galaxy S25 with 15% higher shipments during its first six weeks on shelves. However, demand is already cooling, proving it doesn't quite have the staying power of the iPhone 17. Next year's lineup may be a lot more compelling, with a fresh rumor detailing shake-ups for the Galaxy S27 Ultra and a brand-new Galaxy S27 Pro.

As mentioned in the previous rumor post, next year will see the addition of the S27 Pro model and changes to the camera on the S27 Ultra model.
Lanzuk, South Korean leaker, May 2026

Galaxy S27 Ultra


The Galaxy S26 Ultra was the seventh Ultra model in a row to pack a 5,000mAh battery. That streak ends next year, per South Korean leaker Lanzuk, also known as yeux1122.

Expect a significant increase in battery capacity alongside a weight reduction, all while maintaining the same thickness.

They also reiterated a camera layout change, hinting at a possible departure from the vertical layout that Samsung clings to as its core brand identity.

It's not going to be a total overhaul, though, as the Galaxy S27 Ultra will likely retain the same display specs and general design.

Galaxy S27 Pro


The Galaxy S27 Pro looks set to fill the void for a high-end, compact flagship, slotting right in below the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

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It's expected to have a 6.4-inch display, a thinner chassis than the Ultra, a respectable battery, and solid camera hardware.

Samsung may scale back its original camera and spec goals due to cost constraints.

In any case, the exact details are still being ironed out and the phone is still taking shape.

What would make you choose the S27 Pro over the Ultra?
1 Votes

Finally, some good news


Thanks to silicon-carbon (Si-C) tech, which Chinese companies have enthusiastically adopted, previous battery capacity limits are a thing of the past.

Mainstream companies like Samsung and Apple have been hesitant to use the tech. So, while the likes of Huawei are ostensibly testing phones with 10,000mAh batteries, phones sold in the US are stuck hovering around the 5,000mAh mark.

Even if the Galaxy S27 Ultra doesn't embrace a Si-C battery, a customer base starved for endurance will take any upgrade they can get.

As for how Samsung will increase the capacity without a corresponding increase in weight and size, it might have something to do with the new triple-camera setup that drops the 3x telephoto camera.

Reviving the small flagship


The Galaxy S26 Ultra is an absolute beast with its 6.9-inch display. While an expansive screen looks great on paper, huge phones lose their lustre quickly when you are grappling with the reality of holding a brick for hours every day.

With our screen-time habits only getting worse, a 6.4-inch flagship with Galaxy S26 Ultra-level specs at a lower price point might just be the perfect addition to the family.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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