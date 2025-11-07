Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Galaxy S27 Ultra may finally have a key security feature iPhones have had for years

The first rumors for Samsung’s 2027 flagship suggest it may get a crucial security feature.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S27 Ultra may finally have a key security feature iPhones have had for years
We’re still waiting for Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S26 lineup, but rumors about the Galaxy S27 are already appearing. The latest leaked detail is focused on a brand-new feature for the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Galaxy S27 Ultra may feature a Polar ID face unlock


Samsung may use a new face unlock technology on the Galaxy S27 Ultra, which could rival Apple’s Face ID. According to tipster @SPYGO19726 on Twitter, an early test firmware for the Galaxy S27 Ultra mentions a biometric security framework called “Polar ID v1.0.” Internal logs describe the term as a “polarized-light authentication system.”


In a follow-up, the tipster notes that the module is tied to the ISOCELL Vizion sensor on the front and a new secure enclave routine. Probably more exciting is the claim that the mechanism works with an unlock latency of around 180 ms. Of course, it also provides improved resistance to spoofing compared to Samsung’s current face unlock.

A likely rumor based on an intriguing technology



While the source of that rumor has a mixed reputation, a couple of things make that information sound very likely. Firstly, that’s not the first time we’re hearing about Polar ID on a Samsung smartphone. 

Over a year ago, we heard rumors that Samsung was planning to start using Polar ID on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Shortly after that, another rumor objected to the information, claiming that the technology would actually be featured on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. That rumor was never repeated, which makes it unlikely for Polar ID to appear on the 2026 flagships.

Secondly, Polar ID is a real technology that has been around for years, and it would make sense to finally reach consumer devices. The system is developed by the Boston-based company Metalenz and is based on a technology called “optical metasurfaces.” The company says that Polar ID is the only consumer-scale imaging system in the world that can sense the full polarization state of light.



That ability allows Polar ID to capture the polarization signature of human faces, which is unique for every person. That extra layer of information turns it into an authentication system, which is allegedly more secure than Face ID. Metalenz claims that “even the most sophisticated 3D masks and spoof instruments are immediately detected as non-human.”

Recommended Stories

Metalenz announced a partnership with Qualcomm at the 2023 Snapdragon Summit. Then, during the Mobile World Congress in 2024, the company announced it would use Samsung’s ISOCELL Vizion 931 sensor for Polar ID. Considering that partnership, it makes sense that the commercial launch of the technology happens on a flagship Samsung smartphone.

Fixing Face ID’s biggest downside



Apple introduced Face ID in 2017 with the iPhone X. Since then, many Android devices have started supporting face unlock, but none of them is as secure as the technology on the iPhone. The reason is that Apple uses a structured light transmitter to blast infrared light and create a 3D rendering of your face. That transmitter is relatively large, which is why even the iPhone 17 series has the chunky Dynamic Island.

What do you prefer to have on your phone?

Vote View Result


Meanwhile, virtually all Android devices with face unlock support use just the front camera, which can be easily spoofed. Due to that difference in security, even the Galaxy S25 series doesn’t support payment authentication with facial recognition. The Face Unlock feature on the Pixel 10 can be used with some payment apps, but it’s still less reliable than Face ID.

It was about time


By the time the Galaxy S27 Ultra launches at the beginning of 2027, it will have been almost a decade since the launch of Face ID. As unbothered by the Dynamic Island as I am, I’d like to see it gone from the face of the iPhone. I’d also be happy if Android finally challenged Apple in that regard. It has been too long.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 5

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
At $349 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra becomes a top pick for those who don’t want to overspend
At $349 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra becomes a top pick for those who don’t want to overspend

Latest News

Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless