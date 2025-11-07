Galaxy S27 Ultra may finally have a key security feature iPhones have had for years
The first rumors for Samsung’s 2027 flagship suggest it may get a crucial security feature.
We’re still waiting for Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S26 lineup, but rumors about the Galaxy S27 are already appearing. The latest leaked detail is focused on a brand-new feature for the Galaxy S27 Ultra.
Samsung may use a new face unlock technology on the Galaxy S27 Ultra, which could rival Apple’s Face ID. According to tipster @SPYGO19726 on Twitter, an early test firmware for the Galaxy S27 Ultra mentions a biometric security framework called “Polar ID v1.0.” Internal logs describe the term as a “polarized-light authentication system.”
In a follow-up, the tipster notes that the module is tied to the ISOCELL Vizion sensor on the front and a new secure enclave routine. Probably more exciting is the claim that the mechanism works with an unlock latency of around 180 ms. Of course, it also provides improved resistance to spoofing compared to Samsung’s current face unlock.
While the source of that rumor has a mixed reputation, a couple of things make that information sound very likely. Firstly, that’s not the first time we’re hearing about Polar ID on a Samsung smartphone.
Over a year ago, we heard rumors that Samsung was planning to start using Polar ID on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Shortly after that, another rumor objected to the information, claiming that the technology would actually be featured on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. That rumor was never repeated, which makes it unlikely for Polar ID to appear on the 2026 flagships.
That ability allows Polar ID to capture the polarization signature of human faces, which is unique for every person. That extra layer of information turns it into an authentication system, which is allegedly more secure than Face ID. Metalenz claims that “even the most sophisticated 3D masks and spoof instruments are immediately detected as non-human.”
Metalenz announced a partnership with Qualcomm at the 2023 Snapdragon Summit. Then, during the Mobile World Congress in 2024, the company announced it would use Samsung’s ISOCELL Vizion 931 sensor for Polar ID. Considering that partnership, it makes sense that the commercial launch of the technology happens on a flagship Samsung smartphone.
Apple introduced Face ID in 2017 with the iPhone X. Since then, many Android devices have started supporting face unlock, but none of them is as secure as the technology on the iPhone. The reason is that Apple uses a structured light transmitter to blast infrared light and create a 3D rendering of your face. That transmitter is relatively large, which is why even the iPhone 17 series has the chunky Dynamic Island.
Meanwhile, virtually all Android devices with face unlock support use just the front camera, which can be easily spoofed. Due to that difference in security, even the Galaxy S25 series doesn’t support payment authentication with facial recognition. The Face Unlock feature on the Pixel 10 can be used with some payment apps, but it’s still less reliable than Face ID.
By the time the Galaxy S27 Ultra launches at the beginning of 2027, it will have been almost a decade since the launch of Face ID. As unbothered by the Dynamic Island as I am, I’d like to see it gone from the face of the iPhone. I’d also be happy if Android finally challenged Apple in that regard. It has been too long.
A likely rumor based on an intriguing technology
Face unlock features on the Google Pixel 4XL and iPhone 11 Pro Max. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Secondly, Polar ID is a real technology that has been around for years, and it would make sense to finally reach consumer devices. The system is developed by the Boston-based company Metalenz and is based on a technology called “optical metasurfaces.” The company says that Polar ID is the only consumer-scale imaging system in the world that can sense the full polarization state of light.
Comparison of the sensors used by Apple's Face ID (top) and Polar ID (bottom). | Image credit – Metalenz
Fixing Face ID’s biggest downside
Both the Dynamic Island and the notch take up a lot of space. | Image credit – PhoneArena
It was about time
By the time the Galaxy S27 Ultra launches at the beginning of 2027, it will have been almost a decade since the launch of Face ID. As unbothered by the Dynamic Island as I am, I’d like to see it gone from the face of the iPhone. I’d also be happy if Android finally challenged Apple in that regard. It has been too long.
