Samsung to make Apple's Dynamic Island pointless with PolarID

Apple placed a bet on facial recognition as its biometric solution of choice ever since it replaced the Touch ID fingerprint scanner with the Face ID kit built into the iPhone X notch. 

The Face ID set has shrunk significantly since then, and Apple even managed to get rid of the notch since the iPhone 14 Pro series. Still, the space it occupies on an iPhone screen is way larger than front cameras on, say, Samsung phones take, regardless of whether Apple tries to mask it with Dynamic Island shenanigans.

Samsung, in its turn, has reportedly found a way to replicate Apple's Face ID function, but with just the power of its punch-hole front camera mated with some AI image reading voodoo. 

While this facial recognition technology was said to come with the next Galaxy S25 Ultra, a leaker now claims that Samsung will only introduce its so-called PollarID function with the S26 Ultra after it.


Needless to say, such a PolarID release timeframe would change the whole calculation in terms of its superiority over Apple's Dynamic Island solution. Apple is reportedly preparing a big iPhone redesign that will make it a true all-screen handset, and might have moved to a punch-hole and/or under-screen sensor solutions by then, too. 

Still, Samsung will likely keep offering the fingerprint recognition tucked under the S26 Ultra display, too, giving users more biometrics choices than Apple.
Daniel Petrov
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era.

