Images show Galaxy S26 Ultra might stay stuck in the past

A key Galaxy S26 Ultra feature may get a redesign, but its most anticipated upgrade is losing steam.

Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
galaxy s26 ultra s pen qi2
Galaxy S26 Ultra case listing | Image Credit - Thinborne 

The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been looking like a muted upgrade from the beginning of the rumor cycle, but hopes of a tweaked design and native Qi2 charging support made it worth looking forward to. Turns out, not all rumors are necessarily true.

No Qi2 charging, but at least you get colorful S Pen tips



Dutch outlet NieuweMobiel has leaked images of the Galaxy S26 Ultra's S Pen and some of its accessories. As expected, the S Pen has a curved, asymmetrical design. The stylus's relocation toward the edge necessitated this change.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra's S Pen will only be available in black and white, but the tip will be color-matched to the four rumored Galaxy S26 Ultra variants: Cobalt Violet, Black Shadow, White Shadow, and Galactic Blue. Previous generations came with fully color-coordinated digital pens.



The publication has also revealed that not all Galaxy S26 Ultra cases will be magnetic, which, according to 9to5Google, is a surefire sign that the device will not have built-in magnets.

Qi2-compatible phones rely on magnetic alignment. Standard non-magnetic cases weaken magnetic strength, making it difficult for accessories such as wallets and mounts to stay properly attached. A magnetic case, on the other hand, maintains magnetic strength to ensure secure attachment.

Stuck in the past


Qi2 is a wireless charging standard that uses magnetic alignment to give a boost to charging speed. Phones with built-in magnets allow users to attach grips, stands, wallets, and other accessories to the back of their phones.

Apple brought magnets to its smartphone lineup in 2020 with the iPhone 12, and Google embraced the tech last year with the Pixel 10. Samsung is a laggard in this area, and half-heartedly brought Qi2 functionality to the Galaxy S25 via magnetic cases. That means you need a case with embedded magnets to use magnetic accessories with the phones, and the same will likely be true for the Galaxy S26.

Do you want native Qi2 support on the Galaxy S26?

Last-minute change


Samsung was widely rumored to bring native Qi2 charging to the Galaxy S26. Leaks suggested that wireless charging speeds would be bumped from 15W to 25W, the maximum speed allowed by the Qi 2.2.1 standard. Images of mockup units also suggested that the Galaxy S26 series will have built-in magnets. Samsung was even said to be prepping magnetic accessories for the phones, including a magnetic ring holder and a power bank.

Whether those accessories were always meant to be used with a Qi2 Ready magnet case, or whether Samsung decided at the last minute to ditch support, is not known.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra's camera island and its privacy display feature are perhaps its only key upgrades, aside from the customary chip upgrade. While the phone will likely be peppered with many minor, meaningful changes that will improve the user experience, they might not offset the lack of major changes.

Qi2 support could have added a fun element to the phone by making it easier to accessorize, but it looks like Samsung doesn't want that for its phones for now.

Anam Hamid
COMMENTS (1)

