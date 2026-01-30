Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra video recording reportedly much better than Galaxy S25 Ultra

Video recording on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is apparently going to be much better than it was on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Camera Galaxy S Series
Using the camera on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus outdoors
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has more camera improvements waiting up its sleeve than previously thought, according to a new report. In addition to better low-light photography and video recording controls, 5x video recording on the upcoming Samsung flagship is apparently going to see significant improvement as well.

Galaxy S26 Ultra 5x video recording


According to a new report, 5x zoomed-in video recording will be much better on the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra. While the report itself is pretty vague, we can make reasonable assumptions based on what we already know. The report is talking about the 50-megapixel sensor that was found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is able to achieve a 5x optical zoom without any loss in quality.



Previous reports have revealed that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have a wider aperture for its camera on the back, which is why the phone features a camera bump again. If this is also the case for the 5x sensor, then videos will have a lot less “noise” in darker environments, so you can expect drastically reduced grainy video recordings from your Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Recommended For You

The 5x sensor on the S25 Ultra has also sometimes been criticized for jittery video recording and problems with focusing, which Samsung might have addressed with the S26 Ultra.

What improvements do you want to see for video recording on the Galaxy S26 Ultra?


Other camera improvements for Samsung’s flagship




Better 5x video recording is hardly the only camera-related improvement making its way to the Galaxy S26 Ultra this year. Samsung has been hard at work, perhaps hoping to capture more attention this year if it markets other upgrades alongside AI features, just like the good old days. This is probably why the new privacy display exists as well, which can hide the contents of your screen from anyone trying to sneak a peek from the sides.

As mentioned above, the aperture on the rear of the phone is going to be bigger than last year’s Ultra model. This means that photography, particularly in low-light conditions, will be a lot better, as the sensor will receive more information to work with. Normal outdoor pictures will look better too, and you will be able to see much more detail when you zoom in on an object after having captured a photo.

Camera Assistant on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is also getting new features for video recording. For example, you will apparently be able to set just how sharp your videos look, with softer options sacrificing clarity for a smoother look, just like you’re currently able to do for photos. Camera Assistant will also let you set the autofocus speed for video recording as well, so your videos can have a more cinematic feel as the sensor takes its sweet time to refocus after something moves in frame.

Lastly, prior reports have claimed that the color processing on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is much better now too. If you experience any problems with skin tone processing on your Galaxy S25 Ultra or older Galaxy flagship, expect those problems to be greatly resolved, if not entirely fixed. In short, the Galaxy S26 Ultra camera likes to keep it real, and that’s a good thing, particularly in a world where many consumers prefer the cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro.

Focusing on what matters




It is very encouraging to see Samsung finally tackling the cameras on its flagship phones, as that has remained a point of debate among fans for years. The photos that Galaxy Ultra models take are not bad by any stretch of the imagination, and the video recording is excellent as well, but Samsung’s phones have definitely been stagnating in the innovation department in recent years.

For me, the biggest stagnation complaint I have for Samsung’s flagships is the battery. In a world where budget smartphones are touching, and even exceeding, battery capacities of 10,000 mAh, the 5,000 mAh batteries of Samsung’s Ultra models seem awfully outdated.

Fortunately, it does appear that Samsung is finally looking to improve the batteries on its phones, at least if Galaxy S26 Ultra charging speeds are any indication.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Official Samsung Galaxy S26 series renders leak, putting to rest all the rumors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26 series renders leak, putting to rest all the rumors

Latest News

Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless