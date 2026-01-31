The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could have a feature many power users crave
Samsung is on course to bridge the gap between their flagship devices and Google's software features designed specifically for power users. A new report suggests that Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra could run a special tool that enables users to run computer-like software directly on their devices.
For a while now, Google has been working on a tool that enables Android devices to run a "Linux Terminal" that enables users to run professional coding software and other computer-like applications on their devices. While Google Pixel devices have been able to run this technology for a while now, Samsung's current flagship device, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, has not been able to run this tool. The device is certainly powerful enough to run this technology; however, the software is just lacking.
If you are shelling out money for an Ultra device, you should be getting all the features available on Android, and it was a little disappointing that the S25 Ultra did not have this feature. Although Samsung’s DeX mode is supposed to make the device feel like a computer, having a real Linux system would make it feel like a real computer for those that are power users and enjoy getting down to the nitty-gritty of command lines.
A new level of power on Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra
However, according to this breakdown, this might change very soon. That report states that Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra might be all set to run this tool.
The assertion is based on log files from an early build of Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra, which calls out support for Android Virtualization Framework. While this may sound complicated to non-technical users, this is essentially the missing link that enables devices to run Linux Terminal.
You may be wondering why anyone would want to run computer code on a phone screen. Well, for most users, it is not like checking emails or browsing photos. However, for developers, students, or even tech enthusiasts, this is a big deal. The S26 Ultra can now be a computer that fits inside a pocket for making fixes or running computer scripts without needing a laptop. This past year, Google made its Linux Terminal feature available, but sadly the S25 Ultra missed out while the Google Pixel enjoyed this extra feature.
Why this is a win for power users
Reference to 'android.software.virtualization_framework' in the S26 Ultra's code. | Image credit — Android Authority
If you could run computer apps on your phone, what would you use it for?
Coding and developing on the go
11.67%
Running desktop-only productivity tools
28.33%
Tech experiments and "just for fun"
25%
I probably wouldn't use it, but I like having the option
35%
What this means for your next upgrade
Now, as mentioned by the source, this does not guarantee that feature will be there at launch, or ever. However, seeing this clear as day in the code does give one something to look forward to.
