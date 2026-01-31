Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could have a feature many power users crave

A hidden software change in the S26 Ultra is a big win for tech enthusiasts.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked marketing materials
Samsung is on course to bridge the gap between their flagship devices and Google's software features designed specifically for power users. A new report suggests that Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra could run a special tool that enables users to run computer-like software directly on their devices.

A new level of power on Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra


For a while now, Google has been working on a tool that enables Android devices to run a "Linux Terminal" that enables users to run professional coding software and other computer-like applications on their devices. While Google Pixel devices have been able to run this technology for a while now, Samsung's current flagship device, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, has not been able to run this tool. The device is certainly powerful enough to run this technology; however, the software is just lacking.

However, according to this breakdown, this might change very soon. That report states that Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra might be all set to run this tool.

The assertion is based on log files from an early build of Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra, which calls out support for Android Virtualization Framework. While this may sound complicated to non-technical users, this is essentially the missing link that enables devices to run Linux Terminal.

Recommended For You

Why this is a win for power users


You may be wondering why anyone would want to run computer code on a phone screen. Well, for most users, it is not like checking emails or browsing photos. However, for developers, students, or even tech enthusiasts, this is a big deal. The S26 Ultra can now be a computer that fits inside a pocket for making fixes or running computer scripts without needing a laptop. This past year, Google made its Linux Terminal feature available, but sadly the S25 Ultra missed out while the Google Pixel enjoyed this extra feature.

If you could run computer apps on your phone, what would you use it for?
Coding and developing on the go
11.67%
Running desktop-only productivity tools
28.33%
Tech experiments and "just for fun"
25%
I probably wouldn't use it, but I like having the option
35%
60 Votes


What this means for your next upgrade


If you are shelling out money for an Ultra device, you should be getting all the features available on Android, and it was a little disappointing that the S25 Ultra did not have this feature. Although Samsung’s DeX mode is supposed to make the device feel like a computer, having a real Linux system would make it feel like a real computer for those that are power users and enjoy getting down to the nitty-gritty of command lines.

Now, as mentioned by the source, this does not guarantee that feature will be there at launch, or ever. However, seeing this clear as day in the code does give one something to look forward to.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have

Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could steal one of the iPhone’s best features minus the notch
The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could steal one of the iPhone’s best features minus the notch
Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a
Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a
Huawei is almost ready with a new mid-range chipset with impressive speeds
Huawei is almost ready with a new mid-range chipset with impressive speeds
One settings change might give your Android phone more battery life
One settings change might give your Android phone more battery life
Amazing new deal makes the JBL Charge 6 absolutely irresistible
Amazing new deal makes the JBL Charge 6 absolutely irresistible
The iPhone Flip - Why your next iPhone should fold in half
The iPhone Flip - Why your next iPhone should fold in half
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless