The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could have a feature many power users crave

Galaxy S26 Ultra , which calls out support for Android Virtualization Framework . While this may sound complicated to non-technical users, this is essentially the missing link that enables devices to run Linux Terminal.



You may be wondering why anyone would want to run computer code on a phone screen. Well, for most users, it is not like checking emails or browsing photos. However, for developers, students, or even tech enthusiasts, this is a big deal. The S26 Ultra can now be a computer that fits inside a pocket for making fixes or running computer scripts without needing a laptop. This past year, Google made its Linux Terminal feature available, but sadly the S25 Ultra missed out while the Google Pixel enjoyed this extra feature. The assertion is based on log files from an early build of Samsung's, which calls out support for. While this may sound complicated to non-technical users, this is essentially the missing link that enables devices to run Linux Terminal.You may be wondering why anyone would want to run computer code on a phone screen. Well, for most users, it is not like checking emails or browsing photos. However, for developers, students, or even tech enthusiasts, this is a big deal. Thecan now be a computer that fits inside a pocket for making fixes or running computer scripts without needing a laptop. This past year, Google made its Linux Terminal feature available, but sadly the S25 Ultra missed out while the Google Pixel enjoyed this extra feature.





What this means for your next upgrade

If you are shelling out money for an Ultra device, you should be getting all the features available on Android, and it was a little disappointing that the S25 Ultra did not have this feature. Although Samsung’s DeX mode is supposed to make the device feel like a computer, having a real Linux system would make it feel like a real computer for those that are power users and enjoy getting down to the nitty-gritty of command lines. If you are shelling out money for an Ultra device, you should be getting all the features available on Android, and it was a little disappointing that the S25 Ultra did not have this feature. Although Samsung’s DeX mode is supposed to make the device feel like a computer, having a real Linux system would make it feel like a real computer for those that are power users and enjoy getting down to the nitty-gritty of command lines.

Now, as mentioned by the source, this does not guarantee that feature will be there at launch, or ever. However, seeing this clear as day in the code does give one something to look forward to.





