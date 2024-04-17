Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Samsung's fastest phone RAM chips are all about AI and battery life
In the trendy game of branding everything as augmented by artificial intelligence, Samsung is not one to be outdone by the competition. Its latest LPDDR5X RAM is not only the fastest one it will offer for mobile applications so far, but it also ushers in the on-device AI era.

The new LPDDR5X phone RAM offers 10.7 gigabits per second throughput, which is a 25% boost in performance, while at the same time shrinking its footprint by 30% so that up to 32 gigabytes can fit on a single package.


Apple is rumored to differentiate itself with a new Ajax LLM that will offer on-device AI calculations in iOS 18 for the ultimate in privacy and security. Coincidentally, Samsung pegs its new LPDDR5X RAM as "an optimal solution for the on-device AI era that requires high-performance, high-capacity and low-power memory."

The new RAM chips for flagship handsets are done on the 12nm production node, and offer have up to 25% lower power consumption than Samsung's last LPDDR5 generation in the Galaxy S24 series of phones. 

While this bodes well for the battery life of high-end phones that also need to do on-device AI processing, it remains to be seen which Samsung flagships will get the LPDDR5X goods first.

Needless to say, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a prime candidate, but so are flagship phones from other brands that source their RAM chips from Samsung. The memory giant, in its turn, peddles the new small and frugal LPDDR5X chips as suitable not only for mobile applications, but also for smart cars, thin and light laptops, or basically any industry that needs fast and compact low-power RAM chips. 

According to YongCheol Bae, the Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning of the Memory Business at Samsung Electronics:

Samsung will continue to innovate and deliver optimized products for the upcoming on-device AI era through close collaboration with customers. As demand for low-power, high-performance memory increases, LPDDR DRAM is expected to expand its applications from mainly mobile to other areas that traditionally require higher performance and reliability such as PCs, accelerators, servers and automobiles.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

