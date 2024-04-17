Samsung's fastest phone RAM chips are all about AI and battery life





The new LPDDR5X phone RAM offers 10.7 gigabits per second throughput, which is a 25% boost in performance, while at the same time shrinking its footprint by 30% so that up to 32 gigabytes can fit on a single package.









an optimal solution for the on-device AI era that requires high-performance, high-capacity and low-power memory ." Apple is rumored to differentiate itself with a new Ajax LLM that will offer on-device AI calculations in iOS 18 for the ultimate in privacy and security. Coincidentally, Samsung pegs its new LPDDR5X RAM as "."





The new RAM chips for flagship handsets are done on the 12nm production node, and offer have up to 25% lower power consumption than Samsung's last LPDDR5 generation in the Galaxy S24 series of phones.





While this bodes well for the battery life of high-end phones that also need to do on-device AI processing, it remains to be seen which Samsung flagships will get the LPDDR5X goods first.





Needless to say, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a prime candidate, but so are flagship phones from other brands that source their RAM chips from Samsung. The memory giant, in its turn, peddles the new small and frugal LPDDR5X chips as suitable not only for mobile applications, but also for smart cars, thin and light laptops, or basically any industry that needs fast and compact low-power RAM chips.



