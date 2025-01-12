Galaxy S25 likely switching memory chip suppliers later in the year, should you be worried?
Exynos processors aren’t the only thing the Galaxy S25 phones had to abandon. Apparently Samsung had to switch suppliers for the memory chips used in its newest phones as well. But the company is likely looking to switch back later in the year, so is it worth rushing to get a Galaxy S25 before that happens?
However, during this transition Samsung Electronics was faced with heating problems and had to switch to memory chips supplied by Micron Electronics. Now these heating problems have more or less been rectified and the company will likely switch back the Galaxy S25 phones to its own memory chips later.
While the memory standard is the same — much like a lot of other specs — the manufacturing process has been improved (translated source). The LPDDR5X memory chips have gone from 13 nm to 12 nm which means the usual benefits like efficiency increases and more compact assembly.
It’s reported that Samsung plans to increase their own supply volume to make up for the initial supply that it missed out on. This probably means that Galaxy S25 phones that will be manufactured after the initial stock has run out will use Samsung’s own chips.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra also didn’t use Samsung’s own Exynos chipset. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung had a rocky 2024: Samsung Foundry faced a multitude of issues when it came to yield results. However the company says that it has now stabilized its 3 nm manufacturing process and work on 2 nm and 1.4 nm chips is still under way. Though the Galaxy S25 series had to abandon Samsung's chipsets because of aforementioned problems, insider reports indicate that the Exynos 2500 will debut soon in the Z series phones.
So should you worry about the Galaxy S25 phones shifting back to Samsung’s own memory chips later? In my opinion, probably not. Yes, there’s a chance that some heating issues may linger but the differences in Micron chips and Samsung’s own chips should be so minor that it will be unnoticeable.
Samsung recognized when its Exynos chipsets just weren’t going to cut it and I think it will do the same for memory chips. The differences between Galaxy S25 phones using Micron chips versus Samsung’s own chips will be much less apparent than the differences between Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets in the past.
Samsung may be fashionably late to chip improvements but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t make some good ones. There’s a reason why the Galaxy phones are some of the best phones worth buying today.
