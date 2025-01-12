Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Galaxy S25 likely switching memory chip suppliers later in the year, should you be worried?

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S24 family
Exynos processors aren’t the only thing the Galaxy S25 phones had to abandon. Apparently Samsung had to switch suppliers for the memory chips used in its newest phones as well. But the company is likely looking to switch back later in the year, so is it worth rushing to get a Galaxy S25 before that happens?

While the memory standard is the same — much like a lot of other specs — the manufacturing process has been improved (translated source). The LPDDR5X memory chips have gone from 13 nm to 12 nm which means the usual benefits like efficiency increases and more compact assembly.

However, during this transition Samsung Electronics was faced with heating problems and had to switch to memory chips supplied by Micron Electronics. Now these heating problems have more or less been rectified and the company will likely switch back the Galaxy S25 phones to its own memory chips later.

It’s reported that Samsung plans to increase their own supply volume to make up for the initial supply that it missed out on. This probably means that Galaxy S25 phones that will be manufactured after the initial stock has run out will use Samsung’s own chips.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra also didn’t use Samsung’s own Exynos chipset. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Galaxy S25 likely switching memory chip suppliers later in the year, should you be worried?
The Galaxy S24 Ultra also didn’t use Samsung’s own Exynos chipset. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Samsung had a rocky 2024: Samsung Foundry faced a multitude of issues when it came to yield results. However the company says that it has now stabilized its 3 nm manufacturing process and work on 2 nm and 1.4 nm chips is still under way. Though the Galaxy S25 series had to abandon Samsung's chipsets because of aforementioned problems, insider reports indicate that the Exynos 2500 will debut soon in the Z series phones.

So should you worry about the Galaxy S25 phones shifting back to Samsung’s own memory chips later? In my opinion, probably not. Yes, there’s a chance that some heating issues may linger but the differences in Micron chips and Samsung’s own chips should be so minor that it will be unnoticeable.

Samsung recognized when its Exynos chipsets just weren’t going to cut it and I think it will do the same for memory chips. The differences between Galaxy S25 phones using Micron chips versus Samsung’s own chips will be much less apparent than the differences between Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets in the past.

Samsung may be fashionably late to chip improvements but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t make some good ones. There’s a reason why the Galaxy phones are some of the best phones worth buying today.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue

Latest News

T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
This awesome new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold deal will make you feel like it's Christmas all over again
This awesome new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold deal will make you feel like it's Christmas all over again
Apple's epic Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever ahead of their sequel's launch
Apple's epic Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever ahead of their sequel's launch
Mark Zuckerberg visits Joe Rogan and blasts Apple
Mark Zuckerberg visits Joe Rogan and blasts Apple
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Leaked S23 Ultra vs S24 Ultra vs S25 Ultra image shows a lot can change in two years
Leaked S23 Ultra vs S24 Ultra vs S25 Ultra image shows a lot can change in two years
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless