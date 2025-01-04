Alleged Galaxy S25 decision is a source of humiliation for Samsung
The in-house Exynos 2500 chip is not the only Samsung-made component deemed not good enough for the Galaxy S25 series. The South Korean giant's LPDDR5X DRAM package will also not make it to the series, according to a new report.
South Korean outlet Heraldcorp claims that for the first time, American company Micron will be the primary supplier of memory chips for a Galaxy phone.
Samsung's MX (Mobile eXperience) unit allegedly decided to prioritize Micron's DRAM over its LPDDR5 chips due to performance issues caused by overheating. Additionally, the company was also reportedly struggling with yield issues. This is considered a huge blow to Samsung Semiconductor and an implicit admission that it's falling behind its competitors and Micron's offering is superior.
Increasing the proportion of Micron-made components will also give Samsung more leverage in price negotiations, according to another report first spotted by Jukanlosreve.
The iPhone 15 was among the first phones to feature Micron's LPDDR5X tech.
The decision to equip most Galaxy S25 units with Micron chips may have been humiliating for Samsung, but it shows that the company is committed to providing the best experience to its users, even if it means not using a home-brewed component.
Samsung will reportedly announce the Galaxy S25 series on January 22 and it's expected to go on sale next month. The new phones will reportedly be minor upgrades over their predecessors.
Samsung Semiconductor was the main supplier of DRAM packages for over ten years, while Micron was previously a second-tier vendor.
Micron's LPDDR5X chip was announced in 2022. It's based on the 1β (1-beta) node. Micron's lithography and nanomanufacturing technology is said to be ahead of Samsung's fifth-generation 10-nanometer-class (1b) production process.
The Galaxy S24 is one of the best Android phones available right now and Samsung has made the right call by choosing suppliers for the Galaxy S25 based on performance and quality.
