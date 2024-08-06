Samsung hint at 16GB Galaxy S25 Ultra RAM as it starts making thinnest AI memory chips





All necessary qualities for their main function, as Samsung says that the slimmer, denser chips are specifically designed for the demanding tasks that on-device AI calculations will bring to phones of the future. All necessary qualities for their main function, as Samsung says that the slimmer, denser chips are specifically designed for the demanding tasks that on-device AI calculations will bring to phones of the future.





YongCheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics, August '24





These will probably be the RAM chips that will find their way into the Galaxy S25 series, too, and Samsung indirectly confirmed the rumors that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with more RAM





The new 12nm memory chips that are thinner than a credit card will be available in both 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5X DRAM packaging, somewhat confirming the speculation that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with the whopping 16GB RAM for the first time since the Galaxy S21 series.









As the controversy surrounding the launch of Apple Intelligence only on the most expensive iPhone 15 Pro handsets suggests, the amount of RAM is critical for running AI calculations.





Samsung, which is one of the world's largest memory chip makers, can afford to kit its phones with double that amount, and tailored towards AI calculations at that. It is a bit early for the S25 series production, though, so the new chips may first go to flagship Android phones from other brands that will be announced this fall.