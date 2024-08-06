Samsung hint at 16GB Galaxy S25 Ultra RAM as it starts making thinnest AI memory chips
Samsung just announced the mass production start of the world's thinnest mobile device memory chips, aimed to bring on-device AI to phones while being incredibly compact. The new 12-nanometer LPDDR5X RAM chips are just 0.65mm thin, and yet they offer higher density in a more compact form factor with better heat resistance.
All necessary qualities for their main function, as Samsung says that the slimmer, denser chips are specifically designed for the demanding tasks that on-device AI calculations will bring to phones of the future.
Samsung’s LPDDR5X DRAM sets a new standard for high-performance on-device AI solutions, offering not only superior LPDDR performance but also advanced thermal management in an ultra-compact package.
YongCheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics, August '24
These will probably be the RAM chips that will find their way into the Galaxy S25 series, too, and Samsung indirectly confirmed the rumors that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with more RAM.
The new 12nm memory chips that are thinner than a credit card will be available in both 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5X DRAM packaging, somewhat confirming the speculation that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with the whopping 16GB RAM for the first time since the Galaxy S21 series.
The new AI memory chips are incredibly thin | Image credit – Samsung
As the controversy surrounding the launch of Apple Intelligence only on the most expensive iPhone 15 Pro handsets suggests, the amount of RAM is critical for running AI calculations.
Apple's Craig Federighi basically confirmed that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus aren't getting Apple Intelligence not because their processor is slower, but because they only have 6GB RAM, while the minimum require to run Apple's AI features seems to be 8GB. Apple will remedy this by installing 8GB RAM in the iPhone 16 for the first time in a budget iPhone.
Samsung, which is one of the world's largest memory chip makers, can afford to kit its phones with double that amount, and tailored towards AI calculations at that. It is a bit early for the S25 series production, though, so the new chips may first go to flagship Android phones from other brands that will be announced this fall.
