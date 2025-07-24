Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
Samsung new foldables pre-orders are still live
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Get exclusive launch bonuses and claim early-bird perks before pre-orders close!

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will finally feature a tangible upgrade to its main camera

Samsung has listened, and your Galaxy S26 Ultra will take better photos.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Camera Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rear cameras
Ask a Samsung user about a pet peeve of theirs, and you’re likely to hear about the 200 MP camera that hasn’t seen much improvement in years. According to a new leak, however, it seems that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will finally break that tradition, and feature a real, physical upgrade to its main sensor’s capabilities.

The S26 Ultra will use the same sensor as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but apparently with a larger aperture. In simple terms, the phone’s sensor will receive a lot more light than its predecessor. This should, in theory, drastically improve image quality, especially in environments where some objects are shrouded in shadow. Nighttime photography should also see a bump in quality.

Do you think this is a good enough upgrade?

Vote View Result


Samsung users have been complaining about the stagnant camera hardware for years, and the company finally upgraded the ultrawide sensor this year. Our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review found the upgrade to be quite minor, however, with AI enhancements doing most of the heavy lifting.

Which is why a tangible upgrade to the main sensor is one of the most exciting changes that Samsung could have introduced to its flagship phones. Much like with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung is finally listening to user feedback and delivering products that people have been asking for.

Because, if you thought that the camera was the only upgrade on the S26 Ultra, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to learn that that’s not the case.



The company has finally listened, and the battery on the S26 Ultra will very likely break the 5,000 mAh barrier at last. Not only that, but it will charge faster than the standard 45 W that Samsung has been relying on for years as well.

Yet another recent report has also claimed that the company has had to give up on bringing the Exynos 2600 to the S26 series. Instead, the processor for the Galaxy S26 phones will probably be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2. A very popular choice, according to your votes on the poll in that story.

Samsung may very well be improving its battery and camera only because the iPhone 17 series is expected to do the same. Apple is reportedly targeting a thicker iPhone 17 Pro Max with a larger battery, so Samsung has an incentive to improve.

Whatever the reason may be, it’s about time!

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 1

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
Samsung is treating Galaxy Watch Ultra users to a big surprise
Samsung is treating Galaxy Watch Ultra users to a big surprise
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026

Latest News

YouTube is testing a new feature you'll either love or hate
YouTube is testing a new feature you'll either love or hate
WhatsApp on Windows is about to change – and not everyone will like it
WhatsApp on Windows is about to change – and not everyone will like it
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is back to its Prime Day price on Amazon
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is back to its Prime Day price on Amazon
Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play
Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless