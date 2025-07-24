Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will finally feature a tangible upgrade to its main camera
Samsung has listened, and your Galaxy S26 Ultra will take better photos.
Ask a Samsung user about a pet peeve of theirs, and you’re likely to hear about the 200 MP camera that hasn’t seen much improvement in years. According to a new leak, however, it seems that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will finally break that tradition, and feature a real, physical upgrade to its main sensor’s capabilities.
Samsung users have been complaining about the stagnant camera hardware for years, and the company finally upgraded the ultrawide sensor this year. Our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review found the upgrade to be quite minor, however, with AI enhancements doing most of the heavy lifting.
Because, if you thought that the camera was the only upgrade on the S26 Ultra, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to learn that that’s not the case.
The company has finally listened, and the battery on the S26 Ultra will very likely break the 5,000 mAh barrier at last. Not only that, but it will charge faster than the standard 45 W that Samsung has been relying on for years as well.
Yet another recent report has also claimed that the company has had to give up on bringing the Exynos 2600 to the S26 series. Instead, the processor for the Galaxy S26 phones will probably be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2. A very popular choice, according to your votes on the poll in that story.
Samsung may very well be improving its battery and camera only because the iPhone 17 series is expected to do the same. Apple is reportedly targeting a thicker iPhone 17 Pro Max with a larger battery, so Samsung has an incentive to improve.
Whatever the reason may be, it’s about time!
The S26 Ultra will use the same sensor as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but apparently with a larger aperture. In simple terms, the phone’s sensor will receive a lot more light than its predecessor. This should, in theory, drastically improve image quality, especially in environments where some objects are shrouded in shadow. Nighttime photography should also see a bump in quality.
Which is why a tangible upgrade to the main sensor is one of the most exciting changes that Samsung could have introduced to its flagship phones. Much like with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung is finally listening to user feedback and delivering products that people have been asking for.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra mostly relies on AI for photography improvements. | Image credit — PhoneArena
