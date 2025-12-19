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Galaxy S26 may get delayed after all, and here’s how long you may need to wait

Samsung may launch its new flagships noticeably later than usual.

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Galaxy S26 may get delayed after all, and here’s how long you may need to wait
Samsung just announced the Exynos 2600 chipset, the world’s first 2 nm chip, which may power at least some Galaxy S26 devices. However, the company may delay the launch of its upcoming flagships from its usual timeline.

Galaxy S26 series may premiere in February


Samsung may launch the Galaxy S26 series later than the late January date we're used to in the last couple of years. According to a Yonhap News Agency report for the launch of the Exynos 2600 processor, the company will hold a Galaxy Unpacked event in February in an unspecified US location.

That adds to the numerous earlier reports about the potential delay of the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra launch. We’ve previously heard that the premiere may be on February 25, which would push the shipments and in-store sales to the second week of March.

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Various unknown details



Samsung reportedly needed more time to fine-tune the design of the vanilla Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus models, which may be the reason for the delay. Other rumors claimed that the design of the Galaxy S26 Ultra was finalized on schedule, and the device is ready for mass production.

While in the last couple of years, Samsung has announced its flagship devices in January, the company has never been very strict with its release schedule. However, if the sales start in March, that would be a first for the series since the Galaxy S20 launched in 2020.

Would you reconsider buying a Galaxy S26 if it gets delayed?
No, I’m buying it even if I need to wait until April
57.38%
Maybe, if the delay is too long
25.14%
Yes, I’m buying a phone before February
17.49%
183 Votes


The delay could clash with the wave of mid-range devices we expect in the spring. Apple’s iPhone 17e, Google’s Pixel 10a, and Samsung’s own Galaxy A57 are all rumored to launch sometime in March or April 2026. While those are very different devices, Samsung would certainly prefer not to clash with other big premieres for the launch of its top-tier devices.

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Nothing is official


Considering how many conflicting rumors we’ve heard about the Galaxy S26 series, I’d take this with a grain of salt. I still hope Samsung manages to launch the devices sooner rather than later, mostly driven by my curiosity. Otherwise, waiting a few weeks longer shouldn’t be such a big deal.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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