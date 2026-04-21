Galaxy S27 Ultra may finally kill the biggest reason you buy Chinese phones

Why has Samsung been offering a mediocre battery until now?





Galaxy S26 Ultra

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The main differentiating factor here is the battery technology these brands are using. The South Korean giant has been using the same lithium-ion batteries in its smartphones for years. Chinese brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus, on the other hand, have shifted to silicon-carbon batteries.

The biggest advantage of silicon-carbon batteries is that they can hold up to 10 times more charge than lithium-ion batteries, and that too without compromising much on their physical dimensions. So, if this battery technology is that good, why isn't Samsung switching to it?







Samsung knows the chemistry

According to trusted leaker yeux1122 , Samsung executive VP and head of smartphone R&D Sung-Hoon Moon acknowledged that Galaxy smartphones lag behind competitors in battery performance. But it's not that the company isn't doing anything to address its biggest weak point. As it turns out, it's still a new technology, and brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google really wouldn't want to go all in on it before putting it through rigorous testing. Samsung, in particular, would be very careful about blindly trusting any new innovation like this after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco According to trusted leaker, Samsung executive VP and head of smartphone R&D Sung-Hoon Moon acknowledged that Galaxy smartphones lag behind competitors in battery performance. But it's not that the company isn't doing anything to address its biggest weak point.





What's one thing you really want in the Galaxy S27 Ultra? A massive battery. Faster charging. MagSafe support. Cameras as good as the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Vote 4 Votes

Longevity is what has stopped Samsung from introducing the tech yet



Such big batteries aren't just renders, as their engineering documents have also surfaced online. They reveal all the major specifications, like dimensions, thickness, and details related to failure data for these cells. The latter is what has stopped Samsung from bringing big batteries to its phones.



Such big batteries aren't just renders, as their engineering documents have also surfaced online. They reveal all the major specifications, like dimensions, thickness, and details related to failure data for these cells. The latter is what has stopped Samsung from bringing big batteries to its phones.



The S27 Ultra could be the first device with a massive battery

Considering that the work is in full progress, and even a senior member of the Samsung team has acknowledged that Galaxy smartphones lag behind in battery performance, it seems almost certain that we'll soon see large-capacity silicon-carbon batteries from Samsung too. Schrödinger believes the Galaxy S27 Ultra could be that device.



Engineers found during testing that the prototypes could not last until their target charge cycles. For instance, the 12,000 mAh cell failed after 960 charge cycles, short of its 1,500-cycle target. The team is reportedly working on solutions such as changing the stacking architecture and battery management firmware to achieve the target.Considering that the work is in full progress, and even a senior member of the Samsung team has acknowledged that Galaxy smartphones lag behind in battery performance, it seems almost certain that we'll soon see large-capacity silicon-carbon batteries from Samsung too. Schrödinger believes thecould be that device.

Brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and Honor have been leading the battery race for the last few years. But if the current report pans out to be true, then we would see Samsung finally catching up to these Chinese brands. Unlike Samsung, there is no information available on whether Apple or Google is working on the latest battery technology.





As of now, Apple's biggest battery is reportedly coming in the iPhone Fold . When it comes to Google, 5,200 mAh is the biggest battery that the company currently offers in its Pixel 10 Pro XL

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