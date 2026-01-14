New Galaxy S26 series rumor brings some much-needed good news for Samsung's 'base' flagship

Besides, this information is not exactly etched in stone yet, and while Qwaider has proven reliable a few times in the past with similar exposés, it's probably wise to remain cautious this time around, at least for now.

Galaxy S26

S26

Still, any improvement in such crucial areas for so many users is likely to go a long way in securing theseries positive media coverage and ultimately solid sales numbers, especially when paired with (small) battery size gains as well. Yes, we continue to expect theto add anywhere between 200 and 400mAh of juice to the S25 Ultra's boring 5,000mAh cell capacity, while the "vanilla"and the+ are likely to pack 4,300mAh and 4,900mAh batteries, which would represent a nice little improvement for the former and a total lack of progress for the latter compared to theand S25 Plus.