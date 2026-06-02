WWDC 2026: how to watch and what to expect





The main theme for this year's conference is expected to be focused on deep AI integration. We may finally see the long-awaited Siri upgrade that should put the digital assistant on par with other AI chatbots. During WWDC, Apple rarely unveils hardware products, so we think this year is all about software.





WWDC 2026: How to watch





Monday, June 8 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed on The WWDC 2026 keynote is going to take place onThe event will be streamed on Apple's YouTube channel , on Apple TV, and on the Apple Events page









The livestream is embedded above for your viewing convenience, and you can also watch it from here when the time comes.



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WWDC 2026: What to expect





iOS 27









iOS 27 . With The headline announcement of the 2026 Apple developer conference is likely going to be. With iOS 26 last year, Apple introduced an entirely new design for its OSes called "Liquid Glass".





Now, with iOS 27 , Apple may focus on prioritizing quality over dramatic changes. Rumors suggest Apple may add a system-wide slider that lets you adjust the intensity and transparency of Liquid Glass' visual effects manually.

iOS 27 is expected to get refinements in terms of speed and reliability. We may also see the groundwork for upcoming hardware like Apple's first Also,is expected to get refinements in terms of speed and reliability. We may also see the groundwork for upcoming hardware like Apple's first foldable iPhone , the iPhone Ultra.





Siri and Apple Intelligence









The absolute star of WWDC 2026 will most likely be the massive (and long-awaited) overhaul of Siri. Apple is reportedly aiming for Siri to become a full-blown AI chatbot.





The upgrade may let Siri compete directly with advanced AI models like ChatGPT and Google Gemini. It may also get its own standalone app where you'd be able to access old conversations, just like generative AI chatbots let you do.





Also, you'd be able to swipe down from the top center of the iPhone screen to launch a "Search or Ask" interface. There, you'd reportedly be able to type or speak to Siri, which would be able to perform multiple actions at once and search through personal context across apps.





New AI camera modes and home screen tweaks









Reportedly, the Camera app is getting an AI upgrade with a dedicated "Siri" mode with iOS 27 . This new mode is expected to sit alongside classic options like Video and Portrait. It should also bring features like "Reframe" or "Extend" for fixing your photo.





Also, the camera may get the ability to scan food nutrition labels to sync with Apple Health. Meanwhile, on the home screen, Apple is reportedly adding "Undo" and "Redo" options to the customization menu. This small but necessary change will let you fix things if you accidentally delete a widget or mess up your app layout.





iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27





Apple will also unveil the corresponding software for iPads, Macs and MacBooks, and Apple Watches during the conference. iPadOS 27 and macOS 27 are said to share the same advanced Siri and Apple Intelligence upgrades as the iPhone.





Rumors say that macOS 27 may be a historic release for Macs and it may completely drop support for Intel-based Macs, meaning it may run only on Apple Silicon M1 or newer.





watchOS 27 is expected to focus on health tracking. Apple may introduce health-monitoring updates and better stability for the Apple Watch.





WWDC 2026: What not to expect





Likely, we're not getting a surprise unveiling this time around. In 2023, Apple surprised the tech industry by introducing the Vision Pro during WWDC, but for this year, no such surprises are expected.





Therefore, we're not likely to see the Vision Pro 2 this year, so don't hold your breath for that. We also don't expect new MacBook models (Apple introduced the M5 Pro-powered MacBook Pro in March, as well as the M5-powered MacBook Air). We're likely not seeing new iPad models either.









foldable iPhone or the , which will likely get their announcement event in September 2026. Also, don't expect new iPhones, including theor the iPhone 18 Pro , which will likely get their announcement event in September 2026.

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