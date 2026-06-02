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WWDC 2026: how to watch and what to expect

Here's what you can expect from the WWDC 2026 conference, as well as how to watch the keynote on June 8.

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Iskra Petrova
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The logo of WWDC 2026.
The logo of WWDC 2026. | Image by Apple
Apple's annual developer conference is just around the corner, scheduled from Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12, 2026, with a keynote on the 8th. We're expecting to see iOS 27 officially unveiled with all the software changes the Cupertino giant may bring with the iPhone 18 Pro in the fall. 

The main theme for this year's conference is expected to be focused on deep AI integration. We may finally see the long-awaited Siri upgrade that should put the digital assistant on par with other AI chatbots. During WWDC, Apple rarely unveils hardware products, so we think this year is all about software. 

WWDC 2026: How to watch 


The WWDC 2026 keynote is going to take place on Monday, June 8 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed on Apple's YouTube channel, on Apple TV, and on the Apple Events page.

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The livestream is embedded above for your viewing convenience, and you can also watch it from here when the time comes. 

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WWDC 2026: What to expect


iOS 27 



The headline announcement of the 2026 Apple developer conference is likely going to be iOS 27. With iOS 26 last year, Apple introduced an entirely new design for its OSes called "Liquid Glass". 

Now, with iOS 27, Apple may focus on prioritizing quality over dramatic changes. Rumors suggest Apple may add a system-wide slider that lets you adjust the intensity and transparency of Liquid Glass' visual effects manually. 

Also, iOS 27 is expected to get refinements in terms of speed and reliability. We may also see the groundwork for upcoming hardware like Apple's first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Ultra. 

Siri and Apple Intelligence 



The absolute star of WWDC 2026 will most likely be the massive (and long-awaited) overhaul of Siri. Apple is reportedly aiming for Siri to become a full-blown AI chatbot. 

The upgrade may let Siri compete directly with advanced AI models like ChatGPT and Google Gemini. It may also get its own standalone app where you'd be able to access old conversations, just like generative AI chatbots let you do. 

Also, you'd be able to swipe down from the top center of the iPhone screen to launch a "Search or Ask" interface. There, you'd reportedly be able to type or speak to Siri, which would be able to perform multiple actions at once and search through personal context across apps.

New AI camera modes and home screen tweaks



Reportedly, the Camera app is getting an AI upgrade with a dedicated "Siri" mode with iOS 27. This new mode is expected to sit alongside classic options like Video and Portrait. It should also bring features like "Reframe" or "Extend" for fixing your photo. 

Also, the camera may get the ability to scan food nutrition labels to sync with Apple Health. Meanwhile, on the home screen, Apple is reportedly adding "Undo" and "Redo" options to the customization menu. This small but necessary change will let you fix things if you accidentally delete a widget or mess up your app layout. 

iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27 


Apple will also unveil the corresponding software for iPads, Macs and MacBooks, and Apple Watches during the conference. iPadOS 27 and macOS 27 are said to share the same advanced Siri and Apple Intelligence upgrades as the iPhone. 

Rumors say that macOS 27 may be a historic release for Macs and it may completely drop support for Intel-based Macs, meaning it may run only on Apple Silicon M1 or newer. 

watchOS 27 is expected to focus on health tracking. Apple may introduce health-monitoring updates and better stability for the Apple Watch. 

WWDC 2026: What not to expect


Likely, we're not getting a surprise unveiling this time around. In 2023, Apple surprised the tech industry by introducing the Vision Pro during WWDC, but for this year, no such surprises are expected. 

Therefore, we're not likely to see the Vision Pro 2 this year, so don't hold your breath for that. We also don't expect new MacBook models (Apple introduced the M5 Pro-powered MacBook Pro in March, as well as the M5-powered MacBook Air). We're likely not seeing new iPad models either. 

Apple may or may not tease the Apple Glasses during the event, which would be Apple's take on Google's Intelligent Eyewear and Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses. 

Also, don't expect new iPhones, including the foldable iPhone or the iPhone 18 Pro, which will likely get their announcement event in September 2026.
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Iskra Petrova Senior News Writer
Iskra Petrova is a news writer at PhoneArena, where she covers mobile tech news and maintains the site’s device hubs with the latest leaked specs, rumors, and official details for upcoming phones. She joined PhoneArena in 2020 after three years in technical support for Microsoft Exchange, giving her practical experience with software infrastructure and troubleshooting. Iskra holds a Master’s Degree in Literature, which helps her translate complex tech details into clear, reader-friendly coverage. She is a daily Apple ecosystem user, while also closely following Sony Xperia’s camera-focused phones and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series.
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