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Affordable OnePlus Pad Go 2 turns heads with a $100 discount and a freebie

You can get it with either a free stylus or a case, saving you up to an extra $80.

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Preslav Mladenov
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Tablets Deals OnePlus
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A close-up of the OnePlus Pad Go 2.
A close-up of the OnePlus Pad Go 2. | Image by PhoneArena

It’s always nice to get one of the best budget tablets at an even more budget-friendly price. And now, thanks to a sweet discount, you can do so once again by snagging a brand-new OnePlus Pad Go 2 with this deal right here.

The official OnePlus store has slashed $100 off this affordable fella, dropping it to just $299.99. In addition, you can get either a OnePlus Pad Go 2 Folio Case or a OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo for free, saving you up to an extra $80. Of course, trading in an eligible device to lower the price even further is also an option.

OnePlus Pad Go 2: Save $100 + freebie at OnePlus!

$299 99
$399 99
$100 off (25%)
OnePlus is offering a substantial $100 discount on the Pad Go 2, dropping the price of this capable tablet to just $299.99. Even better, your purchase includes a free stylus or folio case, which saves you up to an additional $80. Given that this bad boy offers dependable performance and a beautiful display for the price, it's an absolute steal at this price. Save while you can!
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I don’t know how long this promo will stay up for grabs, which is why I suggest acting fast and snagging a OnePlus Pad Go 2 for $100 off—along with a free stylus or case—as soon as possible. After all, the tablet is an absolute no-brainer at its current price, especially now that you can get it with a freebie.

Boasting a Dimensity 7300 Ultra and 8GB of RAM, it offers good enough performance for most tasks, allowing you to browse the web, scroll through Insta, and stream videos on YouTube without any hiccups. Of course, since it’s not exactly a powerhouse, you might notice some stutters when pushing it too hard or juggling multiple apps simultaneously.

Speaking of streaming videos, it may not come with a fancy OLED panel, but the onboard 12.1-inch LCD display with a 2800 x 1980 resolution supports HDR content and delivers pleasant visuals for the budget price you’ll be paying. You even get a 120Hz refresh rate, which is a rare sight on an affordable machine like this and makes everything feel exceptionally fast.

All that is powered by a 10,050mAh power cell, which delivers 13 hours and 45 minutes of web browsing or seven and a half hours of watching YouTube on a single charge, as our dedicated battery tests showed—read our OnePlus Pad Go 2 review to learn more. And when it’s time for a top-up, the 33W wired charging on deck will charge the battery to 100% in two hours and six minutes.

Factor in that you’re getting an $80 stylus for free that you can use for faster note-taking, and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 becomes the go-to choice for people who want a dependable tablet that won’t strain their budget. If you fall into this group, act fast and save before it’s too late!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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