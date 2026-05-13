Affordable OnePlus Pad Go 2 turns heads with a $100 discount and a freebie
You can get it with either a free stylus or a case, saving you up to an extra $80.
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A close-up of the OnePlus Pad Go 2. | Image by PhoneArena
It’s always nice to get one of the best budget tablets at an even more budget-friendly price. And now, thanks to a sweet discount, you can do so once again by snagging a brand-new OnePlus Pad Go 2 with this deal right here.
The official OnePlus store has slashed $100 off this affordable fella, dropping it to just $299.99. In addition, you can get either a OnePlus Pad Go 2 Folio Case or a OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo for free, saving you up to an extra $80. Of course, trading in an eligible device to lower the price even further is also an option.
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I don’t know how long this promo will stay up for grabs, which is why I suggest acting fast and snagging a OnePlus Pad Go 2 for $100 off—along with a free stylus or case—as soon as possible. After all, the tablet is an absolute no-brainer at its current price, especially now that you can get it with a freebie.
Boasting a Dimensity 7300 Ultra and 8GB of RAM, it offers good enough performance for most tasks, allowing you to browse the web, scroll through Insta, and stream videos on YouTube without any hiccups. Of course, since it’s not exactly a powerhouse, you might notice some stutters when pushing it too hard or juggling multiple apps simultaneously.
Speaking of streaming videos, it may not come with a fancy OLED panel, but the onboard 12.1-inch LCD display with a 2800 x 1980 resolution supports HDR content and delivers pleasant visuals for the budget price you’ll be paying. You even get a 120Hz refresh rate, which is a rare sight on an affordable machine like this and makes everything feel exceptionally fast.
All that is powered by a 10,050mAh power cell, which delivers 13 hours and 45 minutes of web browsing or seven and a half hours of watching YouTube on a single charge, as our dedicated battery tests showed—read our OnePlus Pad Go 2 review to learn more. And when it’s time for a top-up, the 33W wired charging on deck will charge the battery to 100% in two hours and six minutes.
Factor in that you’re getting an $80 stylus for free that you can use for faster note-taking, and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 becomes the go-to choice for people who want a dependable tablet that won’t strain their budget. If you fall into this group, act fast and save before it’s too late!
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