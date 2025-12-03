Amazingly, the premium Galaxy S25+ is still $190 off after Cyber Monday
Act fast and grab Samsung’s flagship phone before this Amazon deal expires.
Galaxy S25+ promo during Black Friday — don’t worry. The device was going for about $170-$190 off throughout the event, and, amazingly, it’s still available with that $190 price cut. Yep, the 512GB variant in Icyblue remains under $935 even after the holiday shopping season.If you’ve missed Amazon’s
Has this phone received a steeper price cut in the past? Yes — but I haven’t come across a greater deal in months (not counting Samsung’s trade-in offers). Offers like this one don’t usually last long, though, so you might want to hurry up if you’re looking to upgrade without paying full price.
As you can see from our Galaxy S25+ review, this device is ultra-powerful. With a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip under the hood, it’s a substantial upgrade over the Galaxy S24+. Needless to say, everyday tasks run incredibly smoothly, and the phone has plenty of power left for heavier tasks.
Consider also the camera performance. Sure, the device packs the same rear setup as the Galaxy S24+. But the 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP 3x camera configuration produces more natural-looking colors than its predecessor.
Bottom line: the Galaxy S25+ is more than good enough for many users, even at its standard price. But now, you can save $190 on the 512GB Icyblue variant, making it simply too good to miss. Save big while this Amazon promo lasts.
The S25+ checks a lot of boxes, too. It boasts a premium design, a beautiful 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that gets as bright as day and has an adaptive refresh rate, and a powerful processor. Simply put, it’s a proper flagship.
Let’s not ignore software. At launch, this fella came with Android 15 and One UI 7, and it gets seven years of OS and security updates. On top of that, it packs a slew of Galaxy AI features to make your everyday experience way more enjoyable.
