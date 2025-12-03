Amazingly, the premium Galaxy S25+ is still $190 off after Cyber Monday

iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
A close-up of the Galaxy S25+'s rear design and camera module.
 If you’ve missed Amazon’s Galaxy S25+ promo during Black Friday — don’t worry. The device was going for about $170-$190 off throughout the event, and, amazingly, it’s still available with that $190 price cut. Yep, the 512GB variant in Icyblue remains under $935 even after the holiday shopping season.

Limited-time $190 discount on the Galaxy S25+

$190 off (17%)
Black Friday came and went, but Amazon is still selling the Galaxy S25+ at very decent prices. The 512GB variant in Icyblue can be yours with a smashing $190 price cut, which brings the model to a much more attractive price. The offer won't last long, though, so save while it lasts.
Has this phone received a steeper price cut in the past? Yes — but I haven’t come across a greater deal in months (not counting Samsung’s trade-in offers). Offers like this one don’t usually last long, though, so you might want to hurry up if you’re looking to upgrade without paying full price.

The S25+ checks a lot of boxes, too. It boasts a premium design, a beautiful 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that gets as bright as day and has an adaptive refresh rate, and a powerful processor. Simply put, it’s a proper flagship.

As you can see from our Galaxy S25+ review, this device is ultra-powerful. With a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip under the hood, it’s a substantial upgrade over the Galaxy S24+. Needless to say, everyday tasks run incredibly smoothly, and the phone has plenty of power left for heavier tasks.

Let’s not ignore software. At launch, this fella came with Android 15 and One UI 7, and it gets seven years of OS and security updates. On top of that, it packs a slew of Galaxy AI features to make your everyday experience way more enjoyable.

Consider also the camera performance. Sure, the device packs the same rear setup as the Galaxy S24+. But the 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP 3x camera configuration produces more natural-looking colors than its predecessor.

Bottom line: the Galaxy S25+ is more than good enough for many users, even at its standard price. But now, you can save $190 on the 512GB Icyblue variant, making it simply too good to miss. Save big while this Amazon promo lasts.

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
