The Bose SoundLink Max remains my top pick even after Black Friday

By the way, the promo spreads across all three colors, so you can pick your favorite without spending more than $300. That said, since the sale has been live for some time, I wouldn’t count on it lasting much longer — hurry up and save while it lasts.The best part? The SoundLink Max doesn’t just sport an amazing discount — it also delivers on all fronts. Shock and rust-resistant, IP67-rated, this bad boy won’t stop pumping quality sound even in the rain. What’s more, it features a removable climbing rope handle, so carrying it around is super-convenient.What about audio quality? It doesn’t disappoint here either. Right out of the box, you get a reasonably balanced sound with tight bass, wide mids that let instrumentals shine, and clear highs. Sure, it may not give you the most party-oriented audio possible, but hey — there’s an EQ in the Bose app to tweak it to your taste.To me, the real highlight here (besides the high-class design and solid audio) is the extras. Not only does this fella let you charge devices while streaming through USB-C, but it’s also equipped with a built-in AUX port, so you can stream from all sorts of audio sources — not just smartphones. Add 20 hours of battery life, and you’ve got one of the best large speakers money can buy.If the Bose SoundLink Max sounds like a solid pick to you, now’s definitely the time to save. Grab yours at Amazon and save 25% while this epic limited-time promo lasts.