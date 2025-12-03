iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
The Bose SoundLink Max remains my top pick even after Black Friday

This big, high-quality speaker remains at its best price even after the shopping season.

Bose SoundLink Max speaker on a blue background, with two lemons placed next to it.
View now at Amazon
Didn’t get a chance to grab a new music companion this Black Friday? No problem — one of the best Bose speakers remains at its lowest price even after the sale. I’m talking about the SoundLink Max, which is still available at $100 off on Amazon.

Save 25% on the Bose SoundLink Max

$100 off (25%)
The Bose SoundLink Max remains at its lowest price on Amazon. No joke! You can still take advantage of the e-commerce giant's rare 25% discount! The promo has been available throughout Black Friday, so it might vanish soon. Act fast and save while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon


By the way, the promo spreads across all three colors, so you can pick your favorite without spending more than $300. That said, since the sale has been live for some time, I wouldn’t count on it lasting much longer — hurry up and save while it lasts.

The best part? The SoundLink Max doesn’t just sport an amazing discount — it also delivers on all fronts. Shock and rust-resistant, IP67-rated, this bad boy won’t stop pumping quality sound even in the rain. What’s more, it features a removable climbing rope handle, so carrying it around is super-convenient.

What about audio quality? It doesn’t disappoint here either. Right out of the box, you get a reasonably balanced sound with tight bass, wide mids that let instrumentals shine, and clear highs. Sure, it may not give you the most party-oriented audio possible, but hey — there’s an EQ in the Bose app to tweak it to your taste.

To me, the real highlight here (besides the high-class design and solid audio) is the extras. Not only does this fella let you charge devices while streaming through USB-C, but it’s also equipped with a built-in AUX port, so you can stream from all sorts of audio sources — not just smartphones. Add 20 hours of battery life, and you’ve got one of the best large speakers money can buy.

If the Bose SoundLink Max sounds like a solid pick to you, now’s definitely the time to save. Grab yours at Amazon and save 25% while this epic limited-time promo lasts.

