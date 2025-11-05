Galaxy S25+ just dropped by $150 on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

All three phones from the Galaxy S25 lineup pack a lot of value, and you really can’t go wrong with any of them. However, only one is currently selling for $150 off its price, tipping the scales in its favor.

We’re talking about the Galaxy S25+ with 256GB of storage, which can currently be yours for less than $850 on Amazon thanks to that sweet price cut. Even better, the markdown applies to the Silver Shadow, Icy Blue, Mint, and Navy color options, letting you get the one that best fits your style

Galaxy S25+ 256GB: Now $150 OFF on Amazon!

$150 off (15%)
Amazon has slashed the price of the Galaxy S25+ by $150 in a new deal, allowing you to score one with 256GB of storage for just under $850. The phone is one of the best on the market, offering incredible performance, a stunning display, and capable cameras. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

While that’s a relatively new offer, we still encourage you to act fast and pull the trigger as soon as you can. After all, there’s no telling how long it’ll stay up for grabs, and the Galaxy S25+ is an absolute bargain at its current price.

Rocking a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to tackle everything you throw its way, whether it’s a YouTube video, Instagram, or a demanding game like Genshin Impact.

Speaking of YouTube, you’ll enjoy stunning visuals as well, thanks to its 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a sharp 3120 x 1440 resolution. It also supports HDR, allowing you to enjoy richer colors and deeper shadows when streaming suitable content. The screen can get very bright too, boasting a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, which is more than sufficient for clear visibility even in direct sunlight.

Factor in a high 120Hz refresh rate that makes browsing the web and swiping through Insta a breeze, and a 50MP main camera that takes stunning photos, and you get a phone that’s worth every penny. Not to mention, it rocks a dependable 4,900mAh battery that can last the whole day without top-ups, and Samsung offers seven years of software updates for this handsome fella, making it a solid long-term investment.

So, don’t miss out! Tap the deal button in this article and score a brand-new Galaxy S25+ for $150 off now while you still can!

