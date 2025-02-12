Galaxy S25 Edge performs both worse and better in new benchmark
Up Next:
Galaxy S25 Edge is Samsung's secret weapon to combat Apple and their upcoming iPhone 17 Air, but the Android bijou's latest benchmark results are a mixed bag.
The Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone 17 Air will be both sleek and thin: and that's about their main selling point. Cupertino's model could be ~6.25 mm thick, while the already-teased (at the January 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event) Galaxy S25 Edge could arrive at ~6.4 mm thick.
But, back to the Galaxy S25 Edge. A few weeks ago, the SM-S937U model (claimed to be the US version of the Galaxy S25 Edge) popped up on a Geekbench listing for the first time.
Benchmark scores measure a smartphone's performance by testing its processor, graphics, and overall speed using specialized software. Higher scores generally mean faster performance, smoother gaming, and better multitasking. Of course, real-world experience depends on software optimization, so a phone with a slightly lower score can still feel just as fast in daily use. Also, these are early tests.
Now, things are looking different on both fronts:
The tested model comes with the SM-S937B codename (the Galaxy S25 Edge global variant, as we reported earlier). It performs worse on the single-core front, but scores a far higher (and better) result on the multi-core one.
Since the phone is not yet official, I'd not make final assumptions about it yet.
Besides the benchmarks, the phone is expected to feature a 200 MP main camera, a 12 MP selfie camera, and an LTPO display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits peak brightness. The device will have an Armor Aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection.
It will include 12 GB of RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB-C 3.2. Charging remains at 25 W, and while the processor isn't confirmed, it will likely be the Snapdragon 8 Elite, as Samsung isn't expected to switch from Snapdragon to Exynos until the Galaxy S26 line drops.
The Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone 17 Air will be both sleek and thin: and that's about their main selling point. Cupertino's model could be ~6.25 mm thick, while the already-teased (at the January 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event) Galaxy S25 Edge could arrive at ~6.4 mm thick.
Speaking of thin phones, I can't help but mention the upcoming OnePlus Open 2 and its rumored 4 mm of thickness when unfolded. That's right, that's a foldable we're talking about.
But, back to the Galaxy S25 Edge. A few weeks ago, the SM-S937U model (claimed to be the US version of the Galaxy S25 Edge) popped up on a Geekbench listing for the first time.
Benchmark scores measure a smartphone's performance by testing its processor, graphics, and overall speed using specialized software. Higher scores generally mean faster performance, smoother gaming, and better multitasking. Of course, real-world experience depends on software optimization, so a phone with a slightly lower score can still feel just as fast in daily use. Also, these are early tests.
In its first benchmarks, the Galaxy S25 Edge got 3,005 single-core and 6,945 multi-core points, respectively.
Now, things are looking different on both fronts:
- 2,806 single-core
- 8,416 multi-core
The tested model comes with the SM-S937B codename (the Galaxy S25 Edge global variant, as we reported earlier). It performs worse on the single-core front, but scores a far higher (and better) result on the multi-core one.
Since the phone is not yet official, I'd not make final assumptions about it yet.
Besides the benchmarks, the phone is expected to feature a 200 MP main camera, a 12 MP selfie camera, and an LTPO display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits peak brightness. The device will have an Armor Aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection.
It will include 12 GB of RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB-C 3.2. Charging remains at 25 W, and while the processor isn't confirmed, it will likely be the Snapdragon 8 Elite, as Samsung isn't expected to switch from Snapdragon to Exynos until the Galaxy S26 line drops.
Though battery capacity may be reduced, the Snapdragon 8 Elite's efficiency should ensure all-day use. Or it better do!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: