Samsung's svelte Galaxy S25 Slim will be released globally

The Galaxy S24 FE, which is thinner than the regular Galaxy S24 flagship models, is used as a placeholder for the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim.











Galaxy S25 Slim will be an international model Galaxy S25 Slim will have a variant with the model number SM-S937B/DS. The B/DS indicates that the version of the Galaxy S25 Slim cited is a global model with the DS revealing that the device will have Dual SIM support. The U.S. version of the phone, SM-S937U, TheSlim will be an international model according to a tweet posted by writer Erencan Yılmaz . Based on data discovered in the GSMA IMEI database, theSlim will have a variant with the model number SM-S937B/DS. The B/DS indicates that the version of theSlim cited is a global model with the DS revealing that the device will have Dual SIM support. The U.S. version of the phone, SM-S937U, has already been discovered in the same database









Galaxy S25 series in January, the company doesn't plan to introduce the Galaxy S25 Slim at the same time. There is speculation that the Galaxy S25 Slim will be unveiled during the second quarter of 2025, more specifically during April or May. The second quarter will be a busy time for phone manufacturers next year as this is also when Apple and While Samsung is planning to unveil its flagshipseries in January, the company doesn't plan to introduce theSlim at the same time. There is speculation that theSlim will be unveiled during the second quarter of 2025, more specifically during April or May. The second quarter will be a busy time for phone manufacturers next year as this is also when Apple and Google will supposedly unveil the iPhone SE 4 and Pixel 9a respectively.

In case you were wondering, the Galaxy S25 Slim may not be the official name of the device; that also applies to the iPhone 17 Air. As for the Galaxy S25 Slim's rumored specs, the rear camera array is said to include:



