Samsung's svelte Galaxy S25 Slim will be released globally
The Galaxy S24 FE, which is thinner than the regular Galaxy S24 flagship models, is used as a placeholder for the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim. Image credit-PhoneArena
Slim will be in next year with Apple supposedly debuting the new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. Samsung will have its own svelte smartphone next year dubbed the Galaxy S25 Slim. Unlike the new iPhone Air, which will replace the iPhone Plus (which replaced the iPhone mini), the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will be the fourth Galaxy S25 model after the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The Galaxy S25 Slim will be an international model according to a tweet posted by writer Erencan Yılmaz. Based on data discovered in the GSMA IMEI database, the Galaxy S25 Slim will have a variant with the model number SM-S937B/DS. The B/DS indicates that the version of the Galaxy S25 Slim cited is a global model with the DS revealing that the device will have Dual SIM support. The U.S. version of the phone, SM-S937U, has already been discovered in the same database.
The model number in the GSMA IMEI database indicates that the Galaxy S25 Slim will have an international model. | Image credit-Erencan Yılmaz
While Samsung is planning to unveil its flagship Galaxy S25 series in January, the company doesn't plan to introduce the Galaxy S25 Slim at the same time. There is speculation that the Galaxy S25 Slim will be unveiled during the second quarter of 2025, more specifically during April or May. The second quarter will be a busy time for phone manufacturers next year as this is also when Apple and Google will supposedly unveil the iPhone SE 4 and Pixel 9a respectively.
In case you were wondering, the Galaxy S25 Slim may not be the official name of the device; that also applies to the iPhone 17 Air. As for the Galaxy S25 Slim's rumored specs, the rear camera array is said to include:
- 200 MP 1/1.56 ISOCELL HP5 wide camera
- 50MP 1/2.76 ISOCELL JN5 ultra-wide camera
- 50MP 1/2.76 ISOCELL JN5 telephoto 3.5x camera
The news that Samsung is planning an international release of the Galaxy S25 Slim contradicts an earlier report that called for a limited number of units to be produced. That initial story said that manufacturer would take a look at how the Galaxy S25 Slim performed in the marketplace during a limited release to determine what changes it needed to make to 2026's Galaxy S26 flagship series.
If Samsung does release the Galaxy S25 Slim globally, the manufacturer would have to be pretty confident that the design and the specs of the phone will generate demand for the device. As a result, Samsung would have to produce a large quantity of Galaxy S25 Slim units.
