OnePlus Open 2 release date predictions, price, specs, and must-know features
OnePlus definitely struck gold with its first foldable, the OnePlus Open. It's no coincidence that the model won the "best foldable" category in our PhoneArena end-of-year awards. And even though it's been only a couple of months since the global launch, people are getting excited for the successor, the OnePlus Open 2.
We know it's kind of early, but in this article, we'll try to systematically present to you everything we know about the OnePlus Open 2, based mainly on industry insights, leaks, rumors, and our two-decade experience in mobile tech. Here we go.
OnePlus Open 2 release date
At the moment, there's no information about the release date of the OnePlus Open 2. Rumors are scarce, and there are no leaks on the topic. What's left for us is to extrapolate the possible date from this year's OnePlus Open launch.
The phone was unveiled on October 19, despite being teased and leaked months prior to that. Preorders started immediately, with widespread availability starting on October 29. We should expect the same scheme to apply to the OnePlus Open 2. We expect the rumor mill to start doing its thing around summer 2024, and the official announcement and launch to be sometime in October 2024.
OnePlus Open 2 price
OnePlus did something really interesting with the first Open, regarding the pricing. The phone launched at $1,699, but there was a global incentive to save $200 if you handed out any old phone in any condition. This included dumb phones as well, so in reality, the OnePlus Open could be bought for $1,499 at launch.
The price of the OnePlus Open 2 is still a huge mystery, which is not surprising. Given how foldables are populating the market, we expect the OnePlus Open 2 to at least match the price of its predecessor, if not aim for a lower price tag. All in all, a price around the $1,500 mark seems plausible.
OnePlus Open 2 name
There's no information suggesting that OnePlus would tinker with the naming scheme of the Open lineup. We expect the next foldable model of the company to follow in the footsteps of the predecessor, name-wise. So, the next OnePlus Open will most likely be named the OnePlus Open 2. We know it is not the most original way to do it, but it is what it is.
OnePlus Open 2 camera
The original OnePlus Open launched with a whopping five-camera system: a 48 MP main camera, 64 MP 3x telephoto, and 48 MP ultrawide on the back, plus a 32 MP inner selfie and a 20 MP cover selfie.
These sensors were positioned under Hasselblad-branded lenses, and given the productive partnership between the two companies, we expect the OnePlus Open 2 to bear the Hasselblad branding on its camera system once again.
As for the sensors and camera configuration, we have no idea what these would be. OnePlus is starting to incorporate Sony's new line of LYTIA sensors, built using Sony's brand-new dual-layer transistor-pixel design, so we should expect the OnePlus Open 2 to feature a next-gen Sony LYTIA sensor for its main camera, at least.
OnePlus Open 2 storage
The era of the microSD card is over, so we have to rely on onboard storage now. The good news is that we have the necessary technology to have plenty of space. The OnePlus Open launched with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage, which should be enough for most people.
Given that the OnePlus Open 2 is slated for release in late 2024, we might get a 1TB version due to the natural evolution of the storage market and the more widespread adoption of 4K and 8K video formats next year.
OnePlus Open 2 design
One of the main reasons the OnePlus Open scored so high in reviews and won so many awards lies in its design. The phone offered a completely usable cover screen and an almost creaseless design.
We expect leaks and rumors about the OnePlus Open 2 design to start emerging in early 2024, but if we have to place a bet, we would say that OnePlus won't stray too far off the already critically acclaimed design of the original OnePlus Open.
OnePlus Open 2 display
The OnePlus Open 2 will most likely feature the same outer and inner displays as its predecessor, which is not a bad thing. The main screen of the OnePlus Open is a 7.82-inch LTPO3 Flexi-fluid AMOLED, boasting a 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 2,800 nits of peak brightness.
It's one of the best flexible displays to date, and we expect the OnePlus Open 2 to at least match that.
The same goes for the cover screen, which in this year's model is a 6.31-inch LTPO3 120Hz panel. Of course, OnePlus might want to tweak things like the exact dimensions and aspect ratio of the screen, but it's too early to know for sure.
OnePlus Open 2 battery
Regarding the battery of the OnePlus Open 2, it's still very early to have any credible information on the capacity. Judging from the cells in the predecessor (4,805 mAh total capacity), we should expect something similar, which is pretty decent for a foldable of this type.
What could happen is the potential adoption of a new type of battery with a silicon cathode. This might bump up the capacity a bit, and we've already seen some prototypes from Honor, yielding 20% more capacity for the same volume compared to conventional Li-Ion batteries.
The wired fast charging could also receive an upgrade; the OnePlus Open supports 67W, and we can see the OnePlus Open 2 getting 80W or more.
OnePlus Open 2 features and software
When it comes to software, this is probably the area that could see quite an evolution, as foldables still haven't realized the full potential of the formfactor, in our opinion.
We expect Open Canvas to evolve and the Taskbar functionality to mature and offer more useful ways to multitask on the OnePlus Open 2.
Software-wise, the OnePlus Open 2 will most likely launch running OxygenOS 14 over Android 14, with an update following soon after that will take the foldable to Android 15 territory.
OnePlus Open 2 hardware and specs
We don't expect any surprises when it comes to the OnePlus Open 2 hardware situation. The previous model came equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, so we expect the OnePlus Open 2 to feature the current top Qualcomm silicon, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
Should I wait for the OnePlus Open 2?
You should wait for the OnePlus Open 2 if you don't like what the original OnePlus Open has to offer. Frankly, people who aren't very keen to get a foldable right now and prefer to wait out the market to mature even more should wait a bit and maybe get the OnePlus Open 2 in 2024.
You should not wait for the OnePlus Open 2 if you want a foldable phone right now. The OnePlus Open 2 will probably launch toward the end of next year, so the wait is shaping out to be a long one. Just get the OnePlus Open and be done with it!