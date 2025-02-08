Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs leak promising an Ultra phone in a slimmer body
Up Next:
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image credit — Samsung
While the 25 W of charging speed and the 12 GB of RAM may sound a bit disappointing at first it’s important to remember that the Edge isn’t meant to push the envelope. The Galaxy S25 Edge is supposed to bring consumers the S25 experience in a slimmer form factor.
And I think it’ll do that quite handily. Not only does it come with the 200 MP main camera found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra it also allegedly doesn’t sacrifice cellular coverage despite less room for hardware. I think the battery capacity may take a hit to slim the phone down but the Snapdragon 8 Elite should still provide enough power efficiency to make the phone last a whole day.
If you thought that the Galaxy S25 launch was boring then the Galaxy S25 Edge may bring that sprinkle of innovation you so crave. Or perhaps you should wait a few more months and see what Apple has to offer with the iPhone 17 Air.
At Galaxy Unpacked in January Samsung teased the long-rumored slim variant of the new Galaxy S25 phones. Previously thought to be called the “Slim” it turned out that its actual name will be the Galaxy S25 Edge. And now we have our first specs leak for the Edge which shows that this could be a very powerful phone despite its slimmer chassis.
Though no mention of the processor was made I think it’s pretty safe to assume that the Galaxy S25 Edge will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Samsung may have produced promising 2 nm yields but it won’t be replacing Snapdragon with Exynos until at least the Galaxy S26.
The tipster claims that the Galaxy S25 Edge will come with the following hardware:
- 200 MP main camera
- 12 MP selfie camera
- LTPO display with up to a 120 Hz refresh rate
- 2,600 nits of peak screen brightness
- Armor Aluminum frame
- Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen protection
- 12 GB of RAM like the main Galaxy S25 lineup
- The same 25 W of charging speed as the base Galaxy S25
- Wi-Fi 7
- Bluetooth 5.4
- UFS 4.0
- And USB-C 3.2
Though no mention of the processor was made I think it’s pretty safe to assume that the Galaxy S25 Edge will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Samsung may have produced promising 2 nm yields but it won’t be replacing Snapdragon with Exynos until at least the Galaxy S26.
The entire Galaxy S25 series uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. | Video credit — Samsung
While the 25 W of charging speed and the 12 GB of RAM may sound a bit disappointing at first it’s important to remember that the Edge isn’t meant to push the envelope. The Galaxy S25 Edge is supposed to bring consumers the S25 experience in a slimmer form factor.
And I think it’ll do that quite handily. Not only does it come with the 200 MP main camera found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra it also allegedly doesn’t sacrifice cellular coverage despite less room for hardware. I think the battery capacity may take a hit to slim the phone down but the Snapdragon 8 Elite should still provide enough power efficiency to make the phone last a whole day.
The screen’s bezels are apparently only 1.32 mm wide which is even slimmer than the already impressive 1.52 mm bezels on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. So if nothing else we at least know that the Edge will live up to its name quite literally.
If you thought that the Galaxy S25 launch was boring then the Galaxy S25 Edge may bring that sprinkle of innovation you so crave. Or perhaps you should wait a few more months and see what Apple has to offer with the iPhone 17 Air.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: