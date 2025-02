Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs leak promising an Ultra phone in a slimmer body

The entire Galaxy S25 series uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. | Video credit — Samsung

While the 25 W of charging speed and the 12 GB of RAM may sound a bit disappointing at first it’s important to remember that the Edge isn’t meant to push the envelope. Theis supposed to bring consumers the S25 experience in a slimmer form factor.And I think it’ll do that quite handily. Not only does it come with the 200 MP main camera found on theit also allegedly doesn’t sacrifice cellular coverage despite less room for hardware. I think the battery capacity may take a hit to slim the phone down but the Snapdragon 8 Elite should still provide enough power efficiency to make the phone last a whole day.The screen’s bezels are apparently only 1.32 mm wide which is even slimmer than the already impressive 1.52 mm bezels on the. So if nothing else we at least know that the Edge will live up to its name quite literally.If you thought that the Galaxy S25 launch was boring then themay bring that sprinkle of innovation you so crave. Or perhaps you should wait a few more months and see what Apple has to offer with the iPhone 17 Air