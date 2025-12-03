iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:

Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB comes back from the ashes with a staggering $420 discount

The phone is a no-brainer at this price in my opinion.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A hand holding a Galaxy S24 Ultra.
       View now at Amazon  
I’ve always been pretty open about the fact that I’m a Sammy fan and that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the best non-foldable Android smartphone for me. However, the thing I dislike most about it is that it costs a pretty penny.

Yes, I know that it’s a premium flagship phone, but with a starting price of $1,299.99, it can definitely tank your bank account. Fortunately, a generous deal at Walmart lets you score a Galaxy S Ultra model in brand-new condition at a much, much cheaper price.

Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: Save $420 at Walmart!

$979 99
$1400
$420 off (30%)
The Galaxy S24 Ultra remains one of the best smartphones you can buy, offering incredible performance, stunning display, and capable cameras. Right now, Walmart is knocking $420 off the 512GB Titanium Black model, making it just irresistible. Don’t wait— save with this deal while you can.
Buy at Walmart


A third-party seller there is offering a massive $420 discount on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, allowing you to get this bad boy for just $979.99. Even better, the deal applies to the 512GB, US Version of the phone in Titanium Black, so you should have enough space for your photos and videos.

It’s worth noting that the offer has been available for a while, so it’s not exactly a brand-new deal. However, I still think it’s worth taking advantage of, especially since the Galaxy S24 Ultra still packs a lot of value.

It may not be Samsung’s top-of-the-line phone anymore, but its incredibly powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM still allow it to tackle any task, app, or game without even breaking a sweat. And as a proper premium Samsung phone, it rocks a stunning 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a high 3120 x 1440p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support, offering gorgeous visuals whether you’re watching YouTube or just browsing Insta.

The phone is a great pick if you want an Android-powered handset that takes breathtaking photos, as it was among the best camera phones during its tenure as Sammy’s flagship phone. Thanks to its 200MP main camera, it takes crisp photos with vibrant colors. Moreover, it can record videos in 8K, having your back in every scenario.

So, yeah! The Galaxy S24 Ultra is definitely still worth considering—now even more than ever, while selling for $420 off at Walmart. Therefore, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, don’t miss out! Save with this deal while you can!

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15307 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 11

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 16

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully

Latest News

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless