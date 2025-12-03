Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB comes back from the ashes with a staggering $420 discount
The phone is a no-brainer at this price in my opinion.
Galaxy S25 Ultra is the best non-foldable Android smartphone for me. However, the thing I dislike most about it is that it costs a pretty penny.I’ve always been pretty open about the fact that I’m a Sammy fan and that the
A third-party seller there is offering a massive $420 discount on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, allowing you to get this bad boy for just $979.99. Even better, the deal applies to the 512GB, US Version of the phone in Titanium Black, so you should have enough space for your photos and videos.
It’s worth noting that the offer has been available for a while, so it’s not exactly a brand-new deal. However, I still think it’s worth taking advantage of, especially since the Galaxy S24 Ultra still packs a lot of value.
The phone is a great pick if you want an Android-powered handset that takes breathtaking photos, as it was among the best camera phones during its tenure as Sammy’s flagship phone. Thanks to its 200MP main camera, it takes crisp photos with vibrant colors. Moreover, it can record videos in 8K, having your back in every scenario.
Yes, I know that it’s a premium flagship phone, but with a starting price of $1,299.99, it can definitely tank your bank account. Fortunately, a generous deal at Walmart lets you score a Galaxy S Ultra model in brand-new condition at a much, much cheaper price.
It may not be Samsung’s top-of-the-line phone anymore, but its incredibly powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM still allow it to tackle any task, app, or game without even breaking a sweat. And as a proper premium Samsung phone, it rocks a stunning 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a high 3120 x 1440p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support, offering gorgeous visuals whether you’re watching YouTube or just browsing Insta.
So, yeah! The Galaxy S24 Ultra is definitely still worth considering—now even more than ever, while selling for $420 off at Walmart. Therefore, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, don’t miss out! Save with this deal while you can!
