Top dog Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra gets a sweet discount at Samsung

A person holding a Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.
Two are the absolute kings in the tablet space — the iPad Pro with an M5 chip and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. While the former is selling for $100 off on Amazon, Samsung has a really sweet deal on its top-of-the-line tablet, which I think is worth checking out.

Right now, you can save up to $800 on the best Android tablet on the market, as long as you have an eligible trade-in. In case you don’t have a device to trade, you can still save $100 without any strings attached. All you need to do is select “No” in the trade-in section of the listing.

Should you get a Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with this deal? Well, I believe you definitely should. In fact, I’ll go even further and say something that we bargain hunters don’t usually say out loud — this tablet is worth grabbing even at its regular price. Yep, shocking, right?

But seriously, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the perfect choice if you want Pro-grade performance without switching to Apple’s side of the fence. Its high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and 12GB of RAM allow it to handle anything that comes its way, whether it’s a demanding app or game. In addition, the slate comes with a gorgeous 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2960 x 1848 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR support, offering stunning visuals on the go, especially when streaming HDR content.

All that makes it a great iPad Pro alternative for Android fans. It even has something that Apple’s Pro models lack — a stylus inside the box. Yep, while Apple will happily charge you at least $80 for an Apple Pencil, you get an S Pen directly with your Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, saving you even more cash.

All in all, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is one of these devices that you just can’t go wrong getting. It’s perfect for work, and it’s a top choice for streaming movies, YouTube, and even playing games. So, if it ticks all the right boxes for you too, act fast and save with this offer now while you can!

