Top dog Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra gets a sweet discount at Samsung
The tablet can be yours for up to $800 off.
Two are the absolute kings in the tablet space — the iPad Pro with an M5 chip and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. While the former is selling for $100 off on Amazon, Samsung has a really sweet deal on its top-of-the-line tablet, which I think is worth checking out.
But seriously, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the perfect choice if you want Pro-grade performance without switching to Apple’s side of the fence. Its high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and 12GB of RAM allow it to handle anything that comes its way, whether it’s a demanding app or game. In addition, the slate comes with a gorgeous 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2960 x 1848 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR support, offering stunning visuals on the go, especially when streaming HDR content.
Right now, you can save up to $800 on the best Android tablet on the market, as long as you have an eligible trade-in. In case you don’t have a device to trade, you can still save $100 without any strings attached. All you need to do is select “No” in the trade-in section of the listing.
All that makes it a great iPad Pro alternative for Android fans. It even has something that Apple’s Pro models lack — a stylus inside the box. Yep, while Apple will happily charge you at least $80 for an Apple Pencil, you get an S Pen directly with your Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, saving you even more cash.
