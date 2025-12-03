Larger-sized Pixel Watch 3 LTE plunges to new all-time low after $156 discount
The watch is loaded with features and is unmissable at this price.
Today, I had the privilege to enjoy that feeling again! While I was hunting for unmissable deals on the best smartwatches on the market, I saw that the 45mm LTE model of the Pixel Watch 3 in Hazel is selling for a whopping $156 off on Amazon. This drops it below $244, which is a new all-time low price for this bad boy.
What makes this deal even more special is that it comes right after the Black Friday/Cyber Monday frenzy. During the shopping events, the watch was available at a $150 discount. But now, the current deal offers even a heftier markdown, which turns it into an opportunity you definitely don’t want to miss out on.
Being Google’s former flagship smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3 just ticks all the right boxes. Boasting a premium, stylish design that can complement every attire — check. Having a rich health-tracking feature set — check, and then some, as it also comes with a temperature sensor. Rocking a highly customizable OS that allows you to download third-party apps directly from your wrist — check and check.
The only box that you could argue the watch doesn't tick is probably battery life. Don’t get me wrong, having all-day battery life is pretty solid for such a timepiece. However, given that the Garmin Venu 3 delivers up to 14 days of battery life, what the Pixel Watch 3 offers in this regard is far from ideal.
Nonetheless, I think you can’t go wrong with getting the Pixel Watch 3 at $156 — well, except if you're rocking an iPhone, as it doesn't work with Apple phones. So, if you’re in the market for a feature-rich timepiece and own an Android smartphone, be sure to act fast and save with this deal now while you can!
