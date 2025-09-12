Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy S23 owners may not get a key Galaxy AI feature with One UI 8 and it’s still unclear why

One UI 8 Beta 2 is out for Galaxy S23 devices and it’s still missing one of Samsung’s key features.

By
Samsung Galaxy S Series One UI
Owners of the Galaxy S23 were eager to try all the new features brought by the Android 16-based One UI 8, and Samsung gave them access to its beta program earlier this month. Unfortunately, one of the most intriguing new features didn’t make it to the 2023 Galaxy S devices, and it appears that was not a mistake.

Now Brief may never come to the Galaxy S23 Series


When Samsung didn’t include the Galaxy AI-powered Now Brief on the first One UI 8 Beta for the Galaxy S23, there was still hope that it might be included in later releases. However, Samsung released the One UI 8 Beta 2 yesterday, and SamMobile reports that Now Brief wasn’t included in it.

Considering that the feature wasn’t included in two beta versions, it is very unlikely to appear later. Now Brief is available on the Galaxy S25 Series and in the One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S24 Series.

The highlight feature of One UI 8



Now Brief is powered by Galaxy AI and gathers information from some apps, including Samsung’s stock apps and Google apps, to display relevant and personalized information at a glance. That can include flight details, reminders, weather information, and even music playlists.

It is unclear why Samsung doesn’t want to bring the feature to the Galaxy S23. That model can handle various AI tasks, and it was spotted running Now Brief, though by sideloading the APK. Considering that, it’s likely that Samsung wants to limit the feature to more recent devices and make people upgrade. As annoying as it may be, that isn’t something unusual. 

Would you miss the Now Brief feature on the Galaxy S23?

Vote View Result


I hope Samsung gives it a second thought and makes Now Brief available for the Galaxy S23. It would be very disappointing for the company to limit it to newer models just to force people to upgrade. We’ll have the official release of One UI 8 to see if Samsung will do the right thing.

Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
