Galaxy S23 owners may not get a key Galaxy AI feature with One UI 8 and it’s still unclear why
One UI 8 Beta 2 is out for Galaxy S23 devices and it’s still missing one of Samsung’s key features.
Owners of the Galaxy S23 were eager to try all the new features brought by the Android 16-based One UI 8, and Samsung gave them access to its beta program earlier this month. Unfortunately, one of the most intriguing new features didn’t make it to the 2023 Galaxy S devices, and it appears that was not a mistake.
When Samsung didn’t include the Galaxy AI-powered Now Brief on the first One UI 8 Beta for the Galaxy S23, there was still hope that it might be included in later releases. However, Samsung released the One UI 8 Beta 2 yesterday, and SamMobile reports that Now Brief wasn’t included in it.
Now Brief is powered by Galaxy AI and gathers information from some apps, including Samsung’s stock apps and Google apps, to display relevant and personalized information at a glance. That can include flight details, reminders, weather information, and even music playlists.
It is unclear why Samsung doesn’t want to bring the feature to the Galaxy S23. That model can handle various AI tasks, and it was spotted running Now Brief, though by sideloading the APK. Considering that, it’s likely that Samsung wants to limit the feature to more recent devices and make people upgrade. As annoying as it may be, that isn’t something unusual.
I hope Samsung gives it a second thought and makes Now Brief available for the Galaxy S23. It would be very disappointing for the company to limit it to newer models just to force people to upgrade. We’ll have the official release of One UI 8 to see if Samsung will do the right thing.
Now Brief may never come to the Galaxy S23 Series
When Samsung didn’t include the Galaxy AI-powered Now Brief on the first One UI 8 Beta for the Galaxy S23, there was still hope that it might be included in later releases. However, Samsung released the One UI 8 Beta 2 yesterday, and SamMobile reports that Now Brief wasn’t included in it.
Considering that the feature wasn’t included in two beta versions, it is very unlikely to appear later. Now Brief is available on the Galaxy S25 Series and in the One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S24 Series.
The highlight feature of One UI 8
Now Brief. | Image Credit - Samsung
Now Brief is powered by Galaxy AI and gathers information from some apps, including Samsung’s stock apps and Google apps, to display relevant and personalized information at a glance. That can include flight details, reminders, weather information, and even music playlists.
It is unclear why Samsung doesn’t want to bring the feature to the Galaxy S23. That model can handle various AI tasks, and it was spotted running Now Brief, though by sideloading the APK. Considering that, it’s likely that Samsung wants to limit the feature to more recent devices and make people upgrade. As annoying as it may be, that isn’t something unusual.
I hope Samsung gives it a second thought and makes Now Brief available for the Galaxy S23. It would be very disappointing for the company to limit it to newer models just to force people to upgrade. We’ll have the official release of One UI 8 to see if Samsung will do the right thing.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: