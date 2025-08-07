I wouldn't miss the Galaxy Ring at $100 off — and you shouldn't either

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

A close-up of the Galaxy Ring being held by a person.
You know how people sometimes say a deal is rare… when it's really not? Well, this one actually is. The Galaxy Ring is finally on sale for the first time in a very long time — and that's a big deal. For a limited time, you can save a huge $100 on the one and only Samsung ring in various colors and sizes.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: 25% off at Amazon

$100 off (25%)
The Galaxy Ring is now available for a huge 25% off its original price. That's an ultra-rare promo you definitely don't want to miss, and it won't stay live at Amazon for too long, so keep that in mind. There are various sizes and color options available at $100 off.
Buy at Amazon

Now, if you've even been even a bit curious about this unit but never really felt like coughing up $400 for this smart piece of technology, now's your chance to save. Sure, the Samsung Store has been selling the device for up to $150 off with trade-ins for quite some time. But personally, I think this straight-up discount is about as good as it gets.

Who is the Galaxy Ring for? Just about anyone who doesn't like wearing smartwatches or fitness bands. For one thing, it's exceptionally comfortable to wear, extremely lightweight, and doesn't feel bulky. On top of that, it's IP68-rated, allowing you to wear it in the shower, while exercising outdoors, and more.

Aside from feeling great, the device keeps track of your overall health, and it does a pretty good job at it. It monitors everything from workouts and sleep to heart rate tracking. The device can even automatically detect workouts. In short, it's a great pick for users who want essential health and wellness data without having to wear a smartwatch nonstop.

Of course, since it has no screen, you certainly won't be able to see stats straight away. The device works with Samsung phones, and you'll need the Samsung Health app to see your stats. Also, for some workouts, you need to manually start them from your phone, as the wearable doesn't automatically detect every activity.

The bottom line: the Galaxy Ring might not be everyone's cup of tea, but those who've been eyeing it for a while should definitely jump on Amazon's limited-time sale. Grab yours and save 25% while it lasts.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
