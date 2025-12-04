4 free 5G phones with Total Wireless Base

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro battery life: one upgrade, one downgrade

Samsung’s next earbuds take a small step backward on the base model, and a small step forward on the Pro.

Samsung Audio
If you are a fan of Samsung's wireless earbuds, and you've been wondering what to expect from the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro, a recent leak has revealed important information about their battery capacity.

A small dip for Buds 4, a small bump for Buds 4 Pro



New code strings uncovered in Samsung’s latest One UI 8.5 builds show what seem to be the battery capacities for the upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro — 42 mAh and 57 mAh respectively.

For comparison, here’s how the last two generations stack up:

  • Buds 2: 61 mAh
  • Buds 2 Pro: 61 mAh
  • Buds 3: 48 mAh
  • Buds 3 Pro: 53 mAh

That means the Buds 4 will have a slightly smaller battery inside, dropping from 48 mAh to 42 mAh — a 12.5% dip, which is actually far smaller than last year’s much steeper decrease. On the other hand, the Buds 4 Pro will get a bump from 53 mAh to 57 mAh, which should translate to a bit more battery life.

But don't be quick to worry that the smaller battery capacity of the regular Galaxy Buds 4 will mean less battery life. Even with the more substantial decrease in capacity with the Galaxy Buds 3, we still saw similar battery life, which is thanks to Samsung’s tuning on the software side of things.

For example, the Buds 2 and Buds 3 both last around five hours despite the Buds 3 having a smaller battery.

Charging case capacity likely stays (mostly) the same


While we now have information about the earbud capacities, there are still no such leaks about the charging case. An earlier report from October suggested only a minor 3 percent increase in case capacity, which wouldn't be a major upgrade.

If those numbers hold, the Buds 4 lineup should offer battery life very close to the Buds 3, so there shouldn’t a major difference between the two generations.

On paper, this can be seen as a “one step forward, one step back” type of situation. The Buds 4 Pro look more capable than before, while the Buds 4 may lose a bit of run time. But given how well Samsung’s past models performed despite changes to the battery capacity, it’s likely the Buds 4 series will remain competitive via software optimization, more power-efficient chips, and optimized ANC modes.

