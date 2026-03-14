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One of my favorite Sony headphones just received a rare Amazon discount

The premium XM5 are way more affordable than usual, but only for a limited time.

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A close-up of the Sony WH-1000XM5.
The XM5 may already have a successor, but they're impossible to resist at this price. | Image by PhoneArena

While brands like Samsung and Google invest heavily in perfecting their in-ear audio options, Sony pays attention to user needs. This brand doesn't just launch highly advanced in-ear options — in fact, its over-ear models, including the WH-1000XM5, are among the best on the market. 

And now, these particular over-ear Bluetooth headphones are available with a rare 30% discount at Amazon. The promotion is available across all four color variants, including Smoky Pink. Just keep in mind that the e-commerce giant will only keep the promo for a limited time, so you might want to act fast.

Sony WH-1000XM5: save $122

$122 off (30%)
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are now available with a solid $122 price cut at Amazon. This sale is only open for a limited time, so you might want to act fast to save the most. Right now, all four color options are going for 30% off, allowing you to pick your favorite variant.
Buy at Amazon

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Maybe it's just me, but I find over-ear options perfect. To me, earbuds feel uncomfortable and often take a lot of adjustments to get the right fit. Conversely, with the WH-1000XM5, I get maximum comfort for long-hour use in a matter of seconds. 

One of the main perks of this headset is the weight. Weighing only 250 g, these headphones don’t cause neck strain even after prolonged use, which is actually a common issue with some heavier alternatives.

As a true music lover, I also pay serious attention to sound quality. As the Sony WH-1000XM5 review details, these cans are absolutely pristine on this front. Out of the box, they deliver a balanced profile, making them perfect not just for music but also for podcasts. For those who prefer a slightly more powerful low end, the companion app provides various sound adjustments. 

In addition, the XM5 boast a remarkable ANC performance. They efficiently block both engine rumbles and high-pitched sounds, giving you a truly personal listening experience, no distractions. 

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are easily some of the most popular over-ear options. While they're not exactly cheap at their regular price of about $400, Amazon's latest offer makes them much more affordable. Grab yours and save big with this limited-time offer.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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