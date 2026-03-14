One of my favorite Sony headphones just received a rare Amazon discount





Sony WH-1000XM5: save $122 $122 off (30%) The Sony WH-1000XM5 are now available with a solid $122 price cut at Amazon. This sale is only open for a limited time, so you might want to act fast to save the most. Right now, all four color options are going for 30% off, allowing you to pick your favorite variant. Buy at Amazon

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While brands like Samsung and Google invest heavily in perfecting their in-ear audio options, Sony pays attention to user needs. This brand doesn't just launch highly advanced in-ear options — in fact, its over-ear models, including the WH-1000XM5, are among the best on the market.And now, these particular over-ear Bluetooth headphones are available with a rare 30% discount at Amazon. The promotion is available across all four color variants, including Smoky Pink. Just keep in mind that the e-commerce giant will only keep the promo for a limited time, so you might want to act fast.Maybe it's just me, but I find over-ear options perfect. To me, earbuds feel uncomfortable and often take a lot of adjustments to get the right fit. Conversely, with the WH-1000XM5, I get maximum comfort for long-hour use in a matter of seconds.One of the main perks of this headset is the weight. Weighing only 250 g, these headphones don’t cause neck strain even after prolonged use, which is actually a common issue with some heavier alternatives.As a true music lover, I also pay serious attention to sound quality. As the Sony WH-1000XM5 review details, these cans are absolutely pristine on this front. Out of the box, they deliver a balanced profile, making them perfect not just for music but also for podcasts. For those who prefer a slightly more powerful low end, the companion app provides various sound adjustments.In addition, the XM5 boast a remarkable ANC performance. They efficiently block both engine rumbles and high-pitched sounds, giving you a truly personal listening experience, no distractions.The Sony WH-1000XM5 are easily some of the most popular over-ear options. While they're not exactly cheap at their regular price of about $400, Amazon's latest offer makes them much more affordable. Grab yours and save big with this limited-time offer.