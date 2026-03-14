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The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold drops to a much lower price on Amazon

Google's latest foldable device brings a lot to the table, and it's quite affordable right now.

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Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, held folded by a person who shows its rear camera module.
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a hot pick for Google fans, especially right now. | Image by PhoneArena

Renders of Google's upcoming foldable device have already emerged, but if you're feeling disappointed by the brand's design choices, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the perfect choice for you. With a refined build, high-quality displays, a top-tier camera, and a slew of AI features, it's the perfect choice for many.

Even better, the model is now available with a solid $300 discount at Amazon, making it way more affordable than usual. For context, the 256GB option typically goes for a hefty $1,800, but you can now grab it for just under $1,500.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is now available for $300 off

$300 off (17%)
The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a fantastic choice for foldable phone enthusiasts. With its 8-inch main OLED display, a 48MP main rear camera, and polished software, it delivers a top-tier experience for many. Right now, it's available with a $300 discount at Amazon.
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At the time of writing, the e-commerce giant is also offering enhanced trade-in offers. Users can get an extra $100 discount on top of the provided device's estimated trade-in value.

But what's so good about this option, and what makes it a better pick than, say, the Galaxy Z Fold 7? Firstly, it features a higher display brightness, ensuring maximum visibility in all conditions. 

What's more, this Android phone features 16GB RAM in all storage configurations, while users who want the 16GB RAM variant will have to splurge significantly more for the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 7

On top of all that, the Google foldable packs a significantly larger 5,015mAh battery with 30W charging support. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 only comes with a 4,400mAh . 

That said, the 10 Pro Fold features a Tensor G5 chipset, which isn't quite on par with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, used in the Z Fold 7. Still, you get a polished, smooth everyday experience, and the Gemini AI features help you handle everyday tasks effortlessly. 

Want to know more about this foldable? Check out our full Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review for details. But if you've been thinking about getting one for some time, now's your chance to grab it at a lower price.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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