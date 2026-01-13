Galaxy A57 and A37 might arrive sooner than expected — prepare your wallets

Would you consider buying the Galaxy A57 or Galaxy A37? Given the flagship price hike, I just might. 36.96% Definitely, the specs sound impressive. 32.61% I can't see myself using a mid-range phone. 10.14% I'm not sure. 20.29% Vote 138 Votes

The logical conclusion

Galaxy A57

Galaxy A37

Galaxy S26

All signs point to an earlyandrelease. But there could be more to the story: by equipping both options with 45W charging and the latest OS version, Samsung could be aiming to bridge the gap between its “base” flagships and mid-range devices.While it’s unlikely that the Galaxy A will get to share the stage with theon February 25, these listings suggest they may be announced shortly after the flagship hype settles.