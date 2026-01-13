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Galaxy A57 and A37 might arrive sooner than expected — prepare your wallets

Samsung mid-rangers are increasingly becoming more premium.

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Samsung Android Galaxy A Series
A person holds the Galaxy A56 and the Galaxy A36 in the hand.
Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 for illustrative purposes. Image credit — PhoneArena

Samsung’s upcoming mid-range phones, the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37, could arrive much sooner than expected. Leaks hint that fans might not have to wait until the usual March launch for the latest mid-range devices — though Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

But is an official confirmation truly necessary?


Sure, an official statement from Samsung would practically set the release date in stone. But one could argue it’s not strictly necessary to infer the launch is approaching.

A recent post on X (formerly Twitter) from leaker Abhishek Yadav claims that the South Korean tech giant has already distributed Galaxy A57 units to some creators. If true, this could easily point to a February launch instead of March.

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The real proof doesn’t come from social media — it’s in documents. And those show some insights into battery capacity and charging speeds.

Listing confirmation


The Galaxy A57 (model number SM-A576U1) has officially received TÜV Rheinland and IECEE certification (JPTUV-182080), confirming that it’ll support 45W fast charging. While there’s no conclusive information regarding the battery capacity, it could remain unchanged from last year’s Galaxy A56 (5,000mAh).


In other words, the Galaxy A56 won’t charge any faster than the previous generation. What is curious, however, is that the mid-ranger could match the upcoming Galaxy S26+ flagship on this front. For now, leaks suggest that only the Galaxy S26 Ultra will get 60W wired charging support.

Galaxy A57 specs overview

  • Android 16
  • 45W wired charging
  • Exynos 1680 chip

The TÜV and IECEE information aside, the Galaxy A57 has also appeared on Geekbench. According to it, the upcoming device will feature 12GB RAM and run on Android 16 right out of the box. As for its processor, the model will likely come with the Exynos 1680 processor. This SoC is believed to be a successor to the Exynos 1580 and the first mid-range chip built on a 3nm process.


IECEE listing has also popped up for the Galaxy A37 (model number SM-A376U1). It details the same 45W charging speeds, as well as a 4,905 mAh battery capacity, though Samsung is likely to round it to 5,000mAh.

Galaxy A37 specs overview

  • Android 16
  • 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging
  • Exynos 1480 processor

Just like the Galaxy A57, this model should arrive with Android 16 and feature 6GB RAM. What’s more, Geekbench also suggests the A37 could run on the Exynos 1480 chipset — the same one used in the Galaxy A55.

Would you consider buying the Galaxy A57 or Galaxy A37?
Given the flagship price hike, I just might.
36.96%
Definitely, the specs sound impressive.
32.61%
I can't see myself using a mid-range phone.
10.14%
I'm not sure.
20.29%
138 Votes


The logical conclusion


All signs point to an early Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 release. But there could be more to the story: by equipping both options with 45W charging and the latest OS version, Samsung could be aiming to bridge the gap between its “base” flagships and mid-range devices.

While it’s unlikely that the Galaxy A will get to share the stage with the Galaxy S26 on February 25, these listings suggest they may be announced shortly after the flagship hype settles.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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