Mint Mobile's holiday offers keep getting better — with the Pixel 10 Pro
The prepaid carrier is now offering huge price cuts on the best Gemini AI phones.
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Mint Mobile is feeling the holiday spirit. Recently, the carrier has been rolling out mobile data deals to make switching much easier. And now, it goes beyond discounting plans — you can also save on the latest Pixel phones.
T-Mobile’s prepaid carrier Mint Mobile is now allowing users to save up to $700 on devices from the Pixel 10 lineup. Let’s break it down:
For context, these limited-time offers will remain live until supplies last, with a limit of four devices per customer. As usual with carrier deals, certain requirements apply. To grab the discount, users must get their chosen Gemini AI phone with a 12-month data plan. New customers must purchase the plan separately, and the device must be activated on a Mint line.
Getting one of the best Google Pixel phones at discounts of up to $700 sounds like a knockout holiday offer to me. The plan itself sounds pretty appealing, too. Mint Mobile is now slashing 50% off 12-month unlimited data plans. That brings the year-long price to just $180 — so users are essentially saving as much as they’re paying.
Sure, you pay upfront, but in the end, you pay much less.
When looking at Mint Mobile’s prepaid carrier alternatives, I couldn’t help but feel like Mint really stands out. For one thing, I couldn’t find Google Pixel phone deals at major competitors like Straight Talk and Cricket Wireless. Aside from that, phone deals themselves don’t feel as attractive as they do on Mint.
Getting a nice deal on the latest and greatest Google Pixel phones isn’t easy — but Mint Mobile makes it happen right in time for the holidays. Frankly, these Pixel 10 lineup offers are quite attractive to me, and the data plan only sweetens the pot.
Mint Mobile and Pixel phones: the ideal holiday combo
T-Mobile’s prepaid carrier Mint Mobile is now allowing users to save up to $700 on devices from the Pixel 10 lineup. Let’s break it down:
- Pixel 10: $450 off, down to $349
- Pixel 10 Pro: $475 off, down to $524
- Pixel 10 Pro XL: $700 off, down to $499
- Pixel 10 Pro Fold: $400 off, down to $1,399
For context, these limited-time offers will remain live until supplies last, with a limit of four devices per customer. As usual with carrier deals, certain requirements apply. To grab the discount, users must get their chosen Gemini AI phone with a 12-month data plan. New customers must purchase the plan separately, and the device must be activated on a Mint line.
Devices purchased through Mint Mobile arrive in a Mint-branded box, containing all parts and accessories. Additionally, phones are locked to Mint for 60 days and automatically become unlocked after that period.
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Plan details
Mint Mobile boasts a large 5G network | Image by Image credit – Mint Mobile
Getting one of the best Google Pixel phones at discounts of up to $700 sounds like a knockout holiday offer to me. The plan itself sounds pretty appealing, too. Mint Mobile is now slashing 50% off 12-month unlimited data plans. That brings the year-long price to just $180 — so users are essentially saving as much as they’re paying.
With unlimited data plans from Mint Mobile, customers receive unlimited talk and text, free calls to Canada, the UK, and Mexico, mobile hotspot at no extra cost (limited to up to 20GB/mo.), and high-speed mobile data. According to the carrier’s website, Mint offers 98% 5G coverage to Americans and 99% coverage of 4G LTE networks.
Sure, you pay upfront, but in the end, you pay much less.
Comparing Mint Mobile’s latest offer
When looking at Mint Mobile’s prepaid carrier alternatives, I couldn’t help but feel like Mint really stands out. For one thing, I couldn’t find Google Pixel phone deals at major competitors like Straight Talk and Cricket Wireless. Aside from that, phone deals themselves don’t feel as attractive as they do on Mint.
Let’s break it down:
- Straight Talk’s 12-month Silver Unlimited plan costs $360/y., and users can save $180 by extending.
- Cricket Wireless offers a 12-month plan for $25/mo. (or $300/y.). Here, you can’t use tethering or mobile hotspot on your device.
- Metro By T-Mobile: $20/mo. for six-month unlimited plans. Some perks include T-Mobile Tuesdays through the T-Life app, unlimited 5G data, talk, and text, and a 5-year price warranty.
Would you consider taking advantage of Mint Mobile's Pixel 10 offers
Bottom line
Getting a nice deal on the latest and greatest Google Pixel phones isn’t easy — but Mint Mobile makes it happen right in time for the holidays. Frankly, these Pixel 10 lineup offers are quite attractive to me, and the data plan only sweetens the pot.
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