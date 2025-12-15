Mint Mobile's holiday offers keep getting better — with the Pixel 10 Pro

Grab the Pixel 10 at Mint Mobile for $450 off $349 $799 $450 off (56%) Mint Mobile now sells the Google Pixel 10 with a massive $450 discount. The promo is available on select color variants with 128GB of storage. You also get a 12-month unlimited data plan for $180 instead of $360. Buy at Mint Mobile Pixel 10 Pro: now $475 off at Mint $524 $999 $475 off (48%) Grab the pro-grade, compact Pixel 10 Pro at Mint Mobile with a 12-month unlimited plan, and you can save a huge $475. The data plan comes with a discount, too: 50% off, to be exact. Buy at Mint Mobile The Pixel 10 Pro XL is $700 off at Mint right now $499 $1199 $700 off (58%) The high-end Gemini AI-enhanced Pixel 10 Pro XL is now available with a mind-blowing discount. You can now save $700 on the phone, plus 50% off unlimited 12-month plans. Buy at Mint Mobile The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is now $400 off $1399 $1799 $400 off (22%) The foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold is another standout holiday offer. Right now, you can get the device for $400 off at Mint Mobile. On top of that, you save $180 on 12-month unlimited data plans. Buy at Mint Mobile

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Plan details





Comparing Mint Mobile’s latest offer

Straight Talk’s 12-month Silver Unlimited plan costs $360/y., and users can save $180 by extending.

Cricket Wireless offers a 12-month plan for $25/mo. (or $300/y.). Here, you can’t use tethering or mobile hotspot on your device.

Metro By T-Mobile : $20/mo. for six-month unlimited plans. Some perks include T-Mobile Tuesdays through the T-Life app, unlimited 5G data, talk, and text, and a 5-year price warranty.





Would you consider taking advantage of Mint Mobile's Pixel 10 offers I'm tempted to switch to Mint with these offers. Solid bargains, but I'm already with another carrier. I'll wait for a discount on Samsung or iPhone. Vote 16 Votes

Bottom line

Pixel 10

Getting one of the best Google Pixel phones at discounts of up to $700 sounds like a knockout holiday offer to me. The plan itself sounds pretty appealing, too. Mint Mobile is now slashing 50% off 12-month unlimited data plans. That brings the year-long price to just $180 — so users are essentially saving as much as they’re paying.With unlimited data plans from Mint Mobile, customers receive unlimited talk and text, free calls to Canada, the UK, and Mexico, mobile hotspot at no extra cost (limited to up to 20GB/mo.), and high-speed mobile data. According to the carrier’s website, Mint offers 98% 5G coverage to Americans and 99% coverage of 4G LTE networks.Sure, you pay upfront, but in the end, you pay much less.When looking at Mint Mobile’s prepaid carrier alternatives, I couldn’t help but feel like Mint really stands out. For one thing, I couldn’t find Google Pixel phone deals at major competitors like Straight Talk and Cricket Wireless. Aside from that, phone deals themselves don’t feel as attractive as they do on Mint.Let’s break it down:Getting a nice deal on the latest and greatest Google Pixel phones isn’t easy — but Mint Mobile makes it happen right in time for the holidays. Frankly, theselineup offers are quite attractive to me, and the data plan only sweetens the pot.