Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Mint Mobile's holiday offers keep getting better — with the Pixel 10 Pro

The prepaid carrier is now offering huge price cuts on the best Gemini AI phones.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile Deals Google Google Pixel Mint Mobile
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are being held by a person.
Mint Mobile is feeling the holiday spirit. Recently, the carrier has been rolling out mobile data deals to make switching much easier. And now, it goes beyond discounting plans — you can also save on the latest Pixel phones.

Mint Mobile and Pixel phones: the ideal holiday combo


T-Mobile’s prepaid carrier Mint Mobile is now allowing users to save up to $700 on devices from the Pixel 10 lineup. Let’s break it down:


For context, these limited-time offers will remain live until supplies last, with a limit of four devices per customer. As usual with carrier deals, certain requirements apply. To grab the discount, users must get their chosen Gemini AI phone with a 12-month data plan. New customers must purchase the plan separately, and the device must be activated on a Mint line.

Devices purchased through Mint Mobile arrive in a Mint-branded box, containing all parts and accessories. Additionally, phones are locked to Mint for 60 days and automatically become unlocked after that period.

Grab the Pixel 10 at Mint Mobile for $450 off

$349
$799
$450 off (56%)
Mint Mobile now sells the Google Pixel 10 with a massive $450 discount. The promo is available on select color variants with 128GB of storage. You also get a 12-month unlimited data plan for $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile

Pixel 10 Pro: now $475 off at Mint

$524
$999
$475 off (48%)
Grab the pro-grade, compact Pixel 10 Pro at Mint Mobile with a 12-month unlimited plan, and you can save a huge $475. The data plan comes with a discount, too: 50% off, to be exact.
Buy at Mint Mobile

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is $700 off at Mint right now

$499
$1199
$700 off (58%)
The high-end Gemini AI-enhanced Pixel 10 Pro XL is now available with a mind-blowing discount. You can now save $700 on the phone, plus 50% off unlimited 12-month plans.
Buy at Mint Mobile

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is now $400 off

$1399
$1799
$400 off (22%)
The foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold is another standout holiday offer. Right now, you can get the device for $400 off at Mint Mobile. On top of that, you save $180 on 12-month unlimited data plans.
Buy at Mint Mobile

Recommended For You



Plan details



Getting one of the best Google Pixel phones at discounts of up to $700 sounds like a knockout holiday offer to me. The plan itself sounds pretty appealing, too. Mint Mobile is now slashing 50% off 12-month unlimited data plans. That brings the year-long price to just $180 — so users are essentially saving as much as they’re paying.

With unlimited data plans from Mint Mobile, customers receive unlimited talk and text, free calls to Canada, the UK, and Mexico, mobile hotspot at no extra cost (limited to up to 20GB/mo.), and high-speed mobile data. According to the carrier’s website, Mint offers 98% 5G coverage to Americans and 99% coverage of 4G LTE networks.

Sure, you pay upfront, but in the end, you pay much less.

Comparing Mint Mobile’s latest offer


When looking at Mint Mobile’s prepaid carrier alternatives, I couldn’t help but feel like Mint really stands out. For one thing, I couldn’t find Google Pixel phone deals at major competitors like Straight Talk and Cricket Wireless. Aside from that, phone deals themselves don’t feel as attractive as they do on Mint.

Let’s break it down:

  • Straight Talk’s 12-month Silver Unlimited plan costs $360/y., and users can save $180 by extending.
  • Cricket Wireless offers a 12-month plan for $25/mo. (or $300/y.). Here, you can’t use tethering or mobile hotspot on your device.
  • Metro By T-Mobile: $20/mo. for six-month unlimited plans. Some perks include T-Mobile Tuesdays through the T-Life app, unlimited 5G data, talk, and text, and a 5-year price warranty.

Would you consider taking advantage of Mint Mobile's Pixel 10 offers
16 Votes

Bottom line


Getting a nice deal on the latest and greatest Google Pixel phones isn’t easy — but Mint Mobile makes it happen right in time for the holidays. Frankly, these Pixel 10 lineup offers are quite attractive to me, and the data plan only sweetens the pot.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15937 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 9
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
I'd rather get a Galaxy A56 than any of the non-Ultra S26 models
I'd rather get a Galaxy A56 than any of the non-Ultra S26 models
Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 official launch date was finally revealed by Samsung
Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 official launch date was finally revealed by Samsung
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all

Latest News

Apple just quietly hiked the prices of these popular accessories, and there is a scary reason why
Apple just quietly hiked the prices of these popular accessories, and there is a scary reason why
At $320 off, the Galaxy S25 Edge is the S26 Ultra's biggest (and slimmest) rival
At $320 off, the Galaxy S25 Edge is the S26 Ultra's biggest (and slimmest) rival
Apple is dooming two promising products to absurdly lazy updates
Apple is dooming two promising products to absurdly lazy updates
T-Mobile is closer to its goal after the latest update to the T-Life app
T-Mobile is closer to its goal after the latest update to the T-Life app
Another foldable iPhone delay? Not the worst thing to happen
Another foldable iPhone delay? Not the worst thing to happen
Google Translate might soon have you speaking Spanish like you were born in Spain
Google Translate might soon have you speaking Spanish like you were born in Spain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless