Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

This MVNO makes unwrapping a Galaxy S25 way easier this Christmas

Who wouldn't like these holiday offers from Mint Mobile?

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series Mint Mobile
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Galaxy S25 family on a table with a blue cloth on it.
'Tis the holiday season — and one MVNO is making Galaxy S25 upgrades easier than ever just in time for Christmas. Mint Mobile’s limited-time offer slashes $450 off all Samsung flagships. The offer includes the “vanilla” Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25+, the Galaxy S25 Edge, and even the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Sweetening the pot


Some users might hesitate to upgrade through a carrier, but Mint offers a perk that could make them change their minds. Beyond the generous price cut, the T-Mobile-owned MVNO slashes 50% off 12-month unlimited data plans. That includes:

  • 5G and 4G coverage on the nation’s largest network
  • Unlimited text and data
  • Up to 20GB/mo of mobile hotspot
  • Video streaming at around 480p
  • Free calls to the UK, Canada, and Mexico

Even though it’s an unlimited data plan, Mint points out that customers who use more than 35GB/mo of data will experience slower speeds.

Typically, users would have to pay $300 for this one-year plan, but right now, it’s going for only $180, paid upfront. Users also get to pick between an eSIM and a physical SIM for added convenience.

Device protection plans, provided by Allstate, are also available at $79 for 12 months. It includes coverage for liquid damage, cracked screens, accidental damage, and more. Moreover, users get 24/7 access to filing claims.

Galaxy S25 family: which one to consider?


Now, that’s a tough question — each has its own merits. Here’s how I’d approach it:

  • The Galaxy S25 is the one for you if you want a compact, Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered device without spending a small fortune.
  • Galaxy S25+: perfect for users seeking a near-Ultra experience at a non-Ultra price. It boasts a 6.7-inch OLED display, a highly capable camera setup, and superb performance.
  • Grab the Galaxy S25 Ultra if you’re after the supreme experience. Although pricier, this model checks all the boxes — including a premium, built-in anti-reflective display coating.
  • Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge could be ideal for users who value slimness and flagship-grade performance.

Which Galaxy S25 would you pick at Mint this holiday?
I'd definitely go for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
29.41%
I really like the Galaxy S25+, and the price is great.
35.29%
Galaxy S25 Edge for $830 — count me in!
11.76%
Maybe the Galaxy S25 is the one for me.
17.65%
Neither. I'll probably wait for an iPhone deal.
5.88%
17 Votes

Flagship devices, affordable prices


The Galaxy S25 lineup looks just as good as it is affordable right now. | Image credit — PhoneArena

$450 off all four high-end Android phones sounds like the ideal holiday offer. But how much do they actually cost? The Galaxy S25 would normally cost you $980 with a one-year unlimited data plan, but it’s now down to only $530. Samsung’s Galaxy S25+ can be yours for $730 instead of a hefty $1,180. The S25 Edge will now cost you just a $100 more ($830), with an included 1-year unlimited plan by Mint.

What about the mightiest (and most expensive) of all Samsung flagships? The Galaxy S25 Ultra is going for $1,080 with Mint Mobile’s limited-time sale.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: $450 off + 50% off 12-month plans

$1030
$1480
$450 off (30%)
For a limited time, Mint Mobile is offering Samsung fans to save $450 on the powerful Galaxy S25 Ultra. The premium phone with an ultra-powerful processor is paired with a 12-month unlimited data plan by Mint for just $15/mo.
Buy at Mint Mobile

Galaxy S25+: $450 off, unlimited data for $180

$730
$1180
$450 off (38%)
You can also save big on the Galaxy S25+. Right now, Mint Mobile is selling the device with a great $450 discount. To top this off, you're saving $180 on 12-month unlimited data plans.
Buy at Mint Mobile

Save $450 on the Galaxy S25 Edge

$830
$1280
$450 off (35%)
Looking for a slim and powerful Samsung phone? In that case, consider Mint's Galaxy S25 Edge offer. The thin flagship is currently down by $450. You also save 50% on a one-year unlimited data plan by Mint.
Buy at Mint Mobile

Galaxy S25: now $450 off + 50% off 12-month plan

$530
$980
$450 off (46%)
Mint Mobile is also allowing you to save $450 on the Galaxy S25. That brings the compact flagship to an unbeatable price. To make things even sweeter, it lets you save on 12-month unlimited data plans.
Buy at Mint Mobile

Recommended For You



My take on this


In all honesty, I find Mint Mobile’s Galaxy S25 deals almost impossible to resist. I’m not just tempted by the solid $450 discounts on some of Samsung’s best phones. To me, what really sells this bargain is the 12-month unlimited plan. Paying just $15/mo for unlimited data isn’t something you see every day.

Plus, Mint clearly lists limitations, so you know what to expect right off the bat. And yet, I’m sure this carrier deal won’t appeal to everyone. Heavy data users probably won’t appreciate Mint’s data cap. But for most, this Galaxy S25 holiday offer seems to hit the sweet spot between price and value.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15951 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king

Latest News

Samsung's new Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G are all about that 'enriched Awesome Intelligence'
Samsung's new Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G are all about that 'enriched Awesome Intelligence'
Best Amazon Spring Sale tablet deals: Save $199 on the iPad Air (M3), $120 on Galaxy Tab S11, and more
Best Amazon Spring Sale tablet deals: Save $199 on the iPad Air (M3), $120 on Galaxy Tab S11, and more
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is very much a “beautiful on the inside” kind of phone
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is very much a “beautiful on the inside” kind of phone
Amazon Spring Sale in 2026 phone deals: save up to $700 with these epic offers
Amazon Spring Sale in 2026 phone deals: save up to $700 with these epic offers
The first great OnePlus 15 deal is finally here, but is it too late to matter?
The first great OnePlus 15 deal is finally here, but is it too late to matter?
Risky T-Mobile bet is paying off despite customer backlash
Risky T-Mobile bet is paying off despite customer backlash
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless