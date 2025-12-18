This MVNO makes unwrapping a Galaxy S25 way easier this Christmas
Who wouldn't like these holiday offers from Mint Mobile?
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'Tis the holiday season — and one MVNO is making Galaxy S25 upgrades easier than ever just in time for Christmas. Mint Mobile’s limited-time offer slashes $450 off all Samsung flagships. The offer includes the “vanilla” Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25+, the Galaxy S25 Edge, and even the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Some users might hesitate to upgrade through a carrier, but Mint offers a perk that could make them change their minds. Beyond the generous price cut, the T-Mobile-owned MVNO slashes 50% off 12-month unlimited data plans. That includes:
Even though it’s an unlimited data plan, Mint points out that customers who use more than 35GB/mo of data will experience slower speeds.
Device protection plans, provided by Allstate, are also available at $79 for 12 months. It includes coverage for liquid damage, cracked screens, accidental damage, and more. Moreover, users get 24/7 access to filing claims.
Now, that’s a tough question — each has its own merits. Here’s how I’d approach it:
$450 off all four high-end Android phones sounds like the ideal holiday offer. But how much do they actually cost? The Galaxy S25 would normally cost you $980 with a one-year unlimited data plan, but it’s now down to only $530. Samsung’s Galaxy S25+ can be yours for $730 instead of a hefty $1,180. The S25 Edge will now cost you just a $100 more ($830), with an included 1-year unlimited plan by Mint.
What about the mightiest (and most expensive) of all Samsung flagships? The Galaxy S25 Ultra is going for $1,080 with Mint Mobile’s limited-time sale.
In all honesty, I find Mint Mobile’s Galaxy S25 deals almost impossible to resist. I’m not just tempted by the solid $450 discounts on some of Samsung’s best phones. To me, what really sells this bargain is the 12-month unlimited plan. Paying just $15/mo for unlimited data isn’t something you see every day.
Plus, Mint clearly lists limitations, so you know what to expect right off the bat. And yet, I’m sure this carrier deal won’t appeal to everyone. Heavy data users probably won’t appreciate Mint’s data cap. But for most, this Galaxy S25 holiday offer seems to hit the sweet spot between price and value.
Sweetening the pot
Some users might hesitate to upgrade through a carrier, but Mint offers a perk that could make them change their minds. Beyond the generous price cut, the T-Mobile-owned MVNO slashes 50% off 12-month unlimited data plans. That includes:
- 5G and 4G coverage on the nation’s largest network
- Unlimited text and data
- Up to 20GB/mo of mobile hotspot
- Video streaming at around 480p
- Free calls to the UK, Canada, and Mexico
Even though it’s an unlimited data plan, Mint points out that customers who use more than 35GB/mo of data will experience slower speeds.
Typically, users would have to pay $300 for this one-year plan, but right now, it’s going for only $180, paid upfront. Users also get to pick between an eSIM and a physical SIM for added convenience.
Device protection plans, provided by Allstate, are also available at $79 for 12 months. It includes coverage for liquid damage, cracked screens, accidental damage, and more. Moreover, users get 24/7 access to filing claims.
Galaxy S25 family: which one to consider?
Now, that’s a tough question — each has its own merits. Here’s how I’d approach it:
- The Galaxy S25 is the one for you if you want a compact, Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered device without spending a small fortune.
- Galaxy S25+: perfect for users seeking a near-Ultra experience at a non-Ultra price. It boasts a 6.7-inch OLED display, a highly capable camera setup, and superb performance.
- Grab the Galaxy S25 Ultra if you’re after the supreme experience. Although pricier, this model checks all the boxes — including a premium, built-in anti-reflective display coating.
- Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge could be ideal for users who value slimness and flagship-grade performance.
Which Galaxy S25 would you pick at Mint this holiday?
I'd definitely go for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
29.41%
I really like the Galaxy S25+, and the price is great.
35.29%
Galaxy S25 Edge for $830 — count me in!
11.76%
Maybe the Galaxy S25 is the one for me.
17.65%
Neither. I'll probably wait for an iPhone deal.
5.88%
Flagship devices, affordable prices
The Galaxy S25 lineup looks just as good as it is affordable right now. | Image credit — PhoneArena
$450 off all four high-end Android phones sounds like the ideal holiday offer. But how much do they actually cost? The Galaxy S25 would normally cost you $980 with a one-year unlimited data plan, but it’s now down to only $530. Samsung’s Galaxy S25+ can be yours for $730 instead of a hefty $1,180. The S25 Edge will now cost you just a $100 more ($830), with an included 1-year unlimited plan by Mint.
What about the mightiest (and most expensive) of all Samsung flagships? The Galaxy S25 Ultra is going for $1,080 with Mint Mobile’s limited-time sale.
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My take on this
In all honesty, I find Mint Mobile’s Galaxy S25 deals almost impossible to resist. I’m not just tempted by the solid $450 discounts on some of Samsung’s best phones. To me, what really sells this bargain is the 12-month unlimited plan. Paying just $15/mo for unlimited data isn’t something you see every day.
Plus, Mint clearly lists limitations, so you know what to expect right off the bat. And yet, I’m sure this carrier deal won’t appeal to everyone. Heavy data users probably won’t appreciate Mint’s data cap. But for most, this Galaxy S25 holiday offer seems to hit the sweet spot between price and value.
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