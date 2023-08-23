Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Snag the stylish Fossil Gen 6 at a sweet $117 discount from Amazon

Fossil is an established name in the analog watch space, but did you know that it makes awesome smartwatches as well? Its smartwatches are stylish, have a lot of health-tracking features, and are actually a great alternative to the Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches of this world. And right now, you can get one of Fossil's best smart wearables at a sweet discount from Amazon.

The 44mm Fossil Gen 6 in Black is currently discounted by 39% on the retailer's website. Such a discount means you will save $117 if you are quick enough and get the black-colored version of the 44mm Fossil Gen 6 through this deal.

The Fossil Gen 6 runs on Google's Wear OS and is compatible with both iPhones and Android phones. It also features an AMOLED display and works with Amazon Alexa. Thanks to its built-in speaker and microphone, you will be able to make and receive phone calls directly from your Fossil Gen 6. The watch also supports smart notifications.

Since the Fossil Gen 6 doubles as a fitness tracker, it can automatically track your steps and sleep and measure your heart rate and SpO2. The watch also packs a 3ATM water-resistance rating, which means it can withstand splashes of water.

As for the battery life, the Fossil Gen 6 lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge, which is pretty standard for such a smartwatch. That said, it has fast charging capabilities, which can charge the battery up to 80% in just 30 minutes.

The Fossil Gen 6 is an awesome smartwatch currently available at an amazing price. However, Amazon's offer will definitely end at some point so be sure to grab a Fossil Gen 6 at a discount before it's too late.

