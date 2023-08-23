Snag the stylish Fossil Gen 6 at a sweet $117 discount from Amazon





The Fossil Gen 6 is an awesome smartwatch currently available at an amazing price. However, Amazon's offer will definitely end at some point so be sure to grab a Fossil Gen 6 at a discount before it's too late. The Fossil Gen 6 runs on Google's Wear OS and is compatible with both iPhones and Android phones . It also features an AMOLED display and works with Amazon Alexa. Thanks to its built-in speaker and microphone, you will be able to make and receive phone calls directly from your Fossil Gen 6. The watch also supports smart notifications.Since the Fossil Gen 6 doubles as a fitness tracker, it can automatically track your steps and sleep and measure your heart rate and SpO2. The watch also packs a 3ATM water-resistance rating, which means it can withstand splashes of water.As for the battery life, the Fossil Gen 6 lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge, which is pretty standard for such a smartwatch. That said, it has fast charging capabilities, which can charge the battery up to 80% in just 30 minutes.The Fossil Gen 6 is an awesome smartwatch currently available at an amazing price. However, Amazon's offer will definitely end at some point so be sure to grab a Fossil Gen 6 at a discount before it's too late.

Fossil is an established name in the analog watch space, but did you know that it makes awesome smartwatches as well? Its smartwatches are stylish, have a lot of health-tracking features, and are actually a great alternative to the Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches of this world. And right now, you can get one of Fossil's best smart wearables at a sweet discount from Amazon.The 44mm Fossil Gen 6 in Black is currently discounted by 39% on the retailer's website. Such a discount means you will save $117 if you are quick enough and get the black-colored version of the 44mm Fossil Gen 6 through this deal.