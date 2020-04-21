Epic decision lands Fortnite in the Google Play Store





But since the world seems to be coming to an end with strange weather patterns, COVID-19, and Apple and Google working together, Epic made an epic decision and decided to list Fortnite in the Play Store after all. In a statement, Epic lists the reasons for its decision which all boil down to the realization that apps offered outside of the Play Store have a major technological and promotional disadvantage.











According to the developer, "After 18 months of operating Fortnite on Android outside of the Google Play Store, we’ve come to a basic realization. Google puts software downloadable outside of Google Play at a disadvantage, through technical and business measures such as scary, repetitive security pop-ups for downloaded and updated software, restrictive manufacturer and carrier agreements and dealings, Google public relations characterizing third-party software sources as malware, and new efforts such as Google Play Protect to outright block software obtained outside the Google Play store. We hope that Google will revise its policies and business dealings in the near future, so that all developers are free to reach and engage in commerce with customers on Android and in the Play Store through open services, including payment services, that can compete on a level playing field."



