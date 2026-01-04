These 10 apps can silently drain your smartphone battery

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Will you delete any of these apps if on your phone? Yes. I want longer battery life on my phone. 84.78% No. I'd rather have the apps on my phone. 15.22% Vote 46 Votes





Perhaps you would be in a better situation had you uninstalled the top ten smartphone apps that silently consume your phone's battery power according to telecommunications and network company Elevate. The latter analyzed user habits to come up with this list, which is full of apps that not only are heavily used by smartphone owners, but also do so much processing in the background that you're not even aware of how much battery life these apps are draining from your phone.

You might want to delete any or all of these 10 apps in order to save battery life





For the most popular apps, Elevate computed an app's average screen time, data usage, battery consumption per hour and background processes to come up with a figure showing how much battery life these apps consume in one month of usage. The top ten list of apps that drain your smartphone's battery according to Elevate are:





NETFLIX-Users of this video streaming app spend 60 hours a month on average streaming content which consumes 1500% of a full battery charge. Additionally, Netflix is working in the background for 13 hours per month and the combination sharply drains your phone's battery.



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TIKTOK-The short-form video app is used for 33 hours each month on average and will eat up 825% of a battery's charge monthly. Toss in the 10 hours of monthly processing in the background, and you might ask yourself if you really need to have TikTok installed on your phone.





YOUTUBE-The video streamer will drink 540% of a full battery's juice each month. Each hour of use will drop your battery life remaining by 20% and six to seven hours of background processing takes place monthly. This is one app that you might find hard to drop.





THREADS-The social media app owned by Meta drains 460% of a full battery each month while processing in the background for 6.9 hours each month, which makes the app one that will sharply reduce the battery life on your phone.





SNAPCHAT-Another social media app, Snapchat swallows up 320% of your fully charged battery each month. Half of that consumption comes from the app processing in the background. Snapchat users spend an average of 16 hours each month on the app.

CAPCUT-A free video editing app from ByteDance, this app has the fastest battery drain per hour at 30% although it does not consume much power running background processes. Users spend an average of 10 hours per month, and it all works out to a monthly battery drain of 300%.





INSTAGRAM-Drains 300% of battery life monthly while spending 4.5 hours per month doing things in the background. The average user spends 15 hours per month using Instagram.





FACEBOOK-The social media app uses up 270% of battery life each month and background processing drains another 6 hours.





SPOTIFY-The music and audio streamer uses only 5% of battery life each hour. But with 13.5 hours spent processing in the background per month, the app is a quiet battery killer.





CHATGPT-The Large Language Model (LLM) consumes 200% of your fully charged battery during a month. During each hour of active use, the app uses up 20% of battery life.





Elevate wants you to know how much the hidden background processing conducted by apps can impact your battery life . An Elevate spokesman said, "While users focus on active streaming or video editing, apps like Spotify continue consuming significant battery even when you're not actively listening, highlighting the importance of managing background app refresh settings for optimal battery performance."









The telecom and network firm has several recommendations for smartphone users who want to improve the battery life of their phone:



