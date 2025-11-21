This early Black Friday Galaxy Z Flip 7 deal proves you don’t need to pay full price for a top-tier foldable

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 packs a 6.9″ AMOLED main display and a big 4.1″ FlexWindow on the outside – rugged but svelte thanks to its ultra-thin bezels and Armor Aluminum hinge. Powered by AI with One UI 8 + Gemini Live, it’s your compact, foldable pocket companion that still feels high-end.

Galaxy Z Flip 7

The larger cover screen on theis a noticeable upgrade over previous models – it feels way more premium and actually useful. Pair that with a slightly bigger battery and a sleeker design, and you’ve got a foldable that not only works well but looks amazing.