This early Black Friday Galaxy Z Flip 7 deal proves you don't need to pay full price for a top-tier foldable

Snag the 512 GB Jet Black Flip 7 at a sweet discount before the official Black Friday rush.

November always means one thing for mobile tech lovers: Black Friday phone deals, and yeah, this year is no different. Even before the main event kicks off, Amazon is already serving up early discounts, including a generous offer on the latest Galaxy Z Flip 7.

And this isn’t for the base model – the deal is for the 512 GB Jet Black version, bringing the price down to just under $950. That’s a 22% discount off the usual $1,220 price, and honestly, 512 GB is more than enough storage to hoard years of photos, videos, and apps.

Get 22% discount on the latest and greatest from Samsung!

$270 off (22%)
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 packs a 6.9″ AMOLED main display and a big 4.1″ FlexWindow on the outside – rugged but svelte thanks to its ultra-thin bezels and Armor Aluminum hinge. Powered by AI with One UI 8 + Gemini Live, it’s your compact, foldable pocket companion that still feels high-end.
Buy at Amazon


The Flip 7 also packs 12 GB of RAM, so it runs everything Galaxy AI throws at it smoothly. Plus, Amazon’s version is unlocked, which means you can use it with any carrier without hassle. It’s not the absolute lowest price we’ve seen, but it’s definitely in that sweet spot that makes upgrading feel worthwhile.



The larger cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is a noticeable upgrade over previous models – it feels way more premium and actually useful. Pair that with a slightly bigger battery and a sleeker design, and you’ve got a foldable that not only works well but looks amazing.


The 512 GB variant gives you plenty of breathing room, the phone feels fast and capable, and it’s the kind of device that I honestly think makes you smile every time you unfold it.

But, of course, no phone is perfect. Samsung still treats the cover screen more like a mini widget hub than a fully customizable interface, which is a bit limiting. And the Exynos 2500 chipset isn’t quite flagship-level. But honestly, these issues aren’t game-changing. With long-term software support and a bunch of small improvements across the board, the Flip 7 still earns its spot as the go-to clamshell foldable.

Alternatives if the Flip isn’t your pick


If Samsung’s foldable isn’t your vibe, the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is also seeing a big discount. Its 512 GB version is now under $900, giving you another high-end clamshell option at a lower price point.

Early Black Friday deals like this just prove one thing: you don’t have to pay full price to get a top-tier foldable. Without discounts, these phones are seriously expensive, but right now, you can grab one and feel like you scored.

