Does a split iPhone release schedule dilute Apple’s brand power?

Why sustained releases might mean less spectacle.

Apple Editorials iPhone iPhone 18
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
iPhone 17 Pro Max
It looks like the iconic September iPhone event, the annual pilgrimage for tech fans, might be getting a serious makeover. Apple is reportedly considering stretching its annual iPhone launches into two separate events, and honestly, this could be a major culture shock for the industry.

What happened to the annual iPhone spectacular?


For years, we’ve gotten used to the rhythm: summer leaks, then BAM—the entire new iPhone line-up drops in September. But according to a new report, confirmed by the very reliable Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, it seems that tradition is changing.

The talk is that Apple will split its flagship launches, potentially starting with the iPhone 18 series, making the always eventful September launch only half of the equation.

The heavy hitters—the Pro and Pro Max models, along with the much-anticipated foldable—would still hit shelves during the traditional fall window. But here’s the kicker: the standard iPhone, the more affordable "e" model, and the rumored iPhone Air 2 would be held back until the first half of the following year (2027).

This basically means we’d be getting two iPhone cycles every 12 months, rather than one big spectacle. It’s an aggressive move, but one clearly designed to keep the competition scrambling.

Why is sustained hype a major gamble?


So, the question is...why bother dismantling a release structure that has worked so well for over a decade? I think the reason can be summarized into one simple word: competition.

Apple's biggest rival, the mighty Samsung, always drops its Galaxy S flagships in the first quarter of the year. This new split schedule would allow the standard iPhone models to go head-to-head with the Galaxy S line in the crucial early-year buying window, maximizing Apple's presence year-round. It seems like this is about fighting the competition on their home turf and ensuring they dominate the conversation for more than just a few months.

When you think about it, the benefit is clear: sustained revenue and less pressure on the supply chain. The other question, though, is whether this constant trickle of "new" iPhones will water down the excitement.

Part of the brand power of the iPhone has always been that massive, industry-halting September moment. If you chop that into two, do you lose the magic? It's a calculated risk, betting that better sales throughout the year are worth sacrificing that single, iconic, brand-defining hype cycle.

Do you think having a split release schedule will cause the Fall launch event lose its magic?

Vote View Result

Dilution vs. smart market strategy


My personal take is that, for the consumer, this new release schedule might start to make things a bit confusing. However, for Apple as a company, this is a genius market strategy.

For us, the buyers, it makes the decision-making process harder. "Do I get the Pro now, or wait six months for the standard model with the latest chip?" It definitely risks diluting the "brand power," not in terms of sales, but in terms of prestige. The iPhone has always felt like a monolithic, singular event. Turning it into a semi-annual affair makes it feel a little less special, a little more...normal, like what everyone else does.

That said, I completely get it. The smartphone market is a constant war, and Samsung has been consistently challenging in the first half of the year. Apple is simply playing a smarter, more tactical game.

They are choosing sustained dominance over fleeting spectacle. If they execute this well, they get two bites at the market every year, and the only thing that gets "diluted" is our collective patience waiting for the best time to upgrade. I still think the Pro models will carry the bulk of the brand luster, but expect a lot of consumer confusion once this kicks off.

