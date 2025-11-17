Bad optics on Samsung's part is causing concern over unremovable app on some Galaxy phones

The app, called "AppCloud" was developed by ironSource, an Israeli-founded company. However, ironSource is now part of Unity, a U.S. firm that "creates and grows games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality." Samsung's partnership with ironSource has led it to become bloatware on the aforementioned Galaxy phones. It collects sensitive biometric information along with IP addresses, location, and device fingerprints without requiring the explicit consent of the user.

Is it bloatware or spyware? It's Spyware. It's bloatware but the optics make it look worse. It's Spyware. 83.02% It's bloatware but the optics make it look worse. 16.98%





The only way to have the app fully removed from your Galaxy A or Galaxy M budget mid-ranger is to take action that can void the warranty. There are steps that you can take to mitigate the risk of having your Samsung Galaxy A or Galaxy M model attacked by this app. Since "AppCloud" can "covertly install other unvetted software," using app whitelisting can prevent this from taking place.









It is also suggested that businesses audit all Samsung devices and look for covert downloads from AppCloud, other hidden downloads, and unauthorized reinstalls. Even if your Galaxy A or Galaxy M phone is self-owned and was not purchased as part of a fleet of phones for a business, it is probably a good idea to check for app installations that were unauthorized.

"AppCloud" has been around for some time and while some see it as spyware, it is a marketing app that collects a user's interests, location data, and behaviors to suggest apps that he might want to install on his phone. Back in May, Beirut-based digital rights organization SMEX wrote an open letter to Samsung

On its website, the organization wrote, "Despite the serious privacy and security risks, Samsung has offered no transparency on how "AppCloud" functions, what data it collects, or why users cannot opt out. This open letter, addressed to Samsung, calls for immediate transparency, accountability, and dialogue. Users deserve to know what is installed on their devices and how their data is being used, especially amid Israel’s espionage campaigns in the region."





