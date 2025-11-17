Bad optics on Samsung's part is causing concern over unremovable app on some Galaxy phones
Is it spyware or is it bloatware? Samsung needs to be more transparent.
A system app pre-installed on certain Samsung Galaxy handsets could present a security risk for those who own mid-range Samsung Galaxy A and Galaxy M mid-range models. The app has system-level privileges that the phone owner cannot control or remove from the device. Even when it is disabled, the app is said to reappear after a system update. That leaves a permanent threat against the phone primarily in the West Asia and North Africa (WANA) region.
Is AppCloud dangerous spyware or just bloatware handled incorrectly by Samsung?
The app, called "AppCloud" was developed by ironSource, an Israeli-founded company. However, ironSource is now part of Unity, a U.S. firm that "creates and grows games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality." Samsung's partnership with ironSource has led it to become bloatware on the aforementioned Galaxy phones. It collects sensitive biometric information along with IP addresses, location, and device fingerprints without requiring the explicit consent of the user.
The only way to have the app fully removed from your Galaxy A or Galaxy M budget mid-ranger is to take action that can void the warranty. There are steps that you can take to mitigate the risk of having your Samsung Galaxy A or Galaxy M model attacked by this app. Since "AppCloud" can "covertly install other unvetted software," using app whitelisting can prevent this from taking place.
Information about AppCloud was posted in a tweet. | Image credit-X
It is also suggested that businesses audit all Samsung devices and look for covert downloads from AppCloud, other hidden downloads, and unauthorized reinstalls. Even if your Galaxy A or Galaxy M phone is self-owned and was not purchased as part of a fleet of phones for a business, it is probably a good idea to check for app installations that were unauthorized.
"AppCloud" has been around for some time and while some see it as spyware, it is a marketing app that collects a user's interests, location data, and behaviors to suggest apps that he might want to install on his phone. Back in May, Beirut-based digital rights organization SMEX wrote an open letter to Samsung.
Digital Rights organization SMEX has some ideas
On its website, the organization wrote, "Despite the serious privacy and security risks, Samsung has offered no transparency on how "AppCloud" functions, what data it collects, or why users cannot opt out. This open letter, addressed to Samsung, calls for immediate transparency, accountability, and dialogue. Users deserve to know what is installed on their devices and how their data is being used, especially amid Israel’s espionage campaigns in the region."
In the open letter, SMEX made some suggestions for Samsung:
- Disclose the full privacy policy and data handling practices of AppCloud, making this information easily accessible to all users.
- Offer a straightforward and effective method for users to opt out of AppCloud and remove it from their devices without compromising device functionality or warranty.
- Provide a clear explanation for the decision to pre-install AppCloud on all A and M series devices in the WANA region.
- Reconsider the continued pre-installation of AppCloud on future devices, in line with the right to privacy as established by Article 12 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
- We also request a meeting with the relevant Samsung teams to discuss these issues in detail and to better understand the company’s approach to user privacy and data protection in the WANA region.
There is a genuine question about whether "AppCloud" is a real threat or if it is just a marketing app that the open letter from SMEX has everyone convinced is spyware. One report says that certain countries are even considering putting a ban on Samsung phones. The issue is that Samsung, by making this bloatware nearly impossible to remove, and failing to be transparent about how the app works, has created a problem. The ball is in Samsung's court.
