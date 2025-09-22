Chrome for Android now turns those long articles into mini-podcasts

Your web articles can now be podcasts









The whole idea is to make catching up on long articles a much faster and more engaging experience. The feature is appearing now for users on the stable version of Chrome for Android (version 140.0.7339.124). This was first discovered since its early days in Chrome Canary, so its arrival in the main app is a welcome sight.



How to use Audio Overviews: Google is upgrading the "Listen to this page" feature in Chrome for Android with a clever AI enhancement. This feature was spotted and found to generate an "Audio Overview" of a webpage. This isn't just a simple text-to-speech function; it creates a short, conversational podcast between two AI voices that summarizes the key points of the content.The whole idea is to make catching up on long articles a much faster and more engaging experience. The feature is appearing now for users on the stable version of Chrome for Android (version 140.0.7339.124). This was first discovered since its early days in Chrome Canary, so its arrival in the main app is a welcome sight.



Open an article in the Chrome for Android app.

Tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner.

Select "Listen to this page".

In the playback controls, tap the new button to toggle the AI-powered Audio Overview.

Why this feature matters

NotebookLM's audio overviews as podcasts is one of its most popular features



This feature makes information far more accessible. Instead of spending ten minutes reading an article, you can get the gist in a minute or two while you're doing something else. It's a fantastic tool for multitasking, for users with visual impairments, or for anyone who just prefers listening to reading.



Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy This isn't a brand-new concept for Google, but its inclusion in Chrome is the important part. The Audio Overviews feature was borrowed from the company's NotebookLM and Gemini apps. Bringing it to Chrome, arguably Google's most important piece of software, puts this useful AI capability in front of a massive audience, turning any webpage into a quick, digestible audio brief.



Do you see this being a feature you will use often? Yes No Yes 0% No 0%

How useful is it This feature makes information far more accessible. Instead of spending ten minutes reading an article, you can get the gist in a minute or two while you're doing something else. It's a fantastic tool for multitasking, for users with visual impairments, or for anyone who just prefers listening to reading.This isn't a brand-new concept for Google, but its inclusion in Chrome is the important part. The Audio Overviews feature was borrowed from the company's NotebookLM and Gemini apps. Bringing it to Chrome, arguably Google's most important piece of software, puts this useful AI capability in front of a massive audience, turning any webpage into a quick, digestible audio brief.



From my perspective, this is a genuinely useful application of AI. It's a practical tool that solves a common problem: having too much to read and not enough time. The podcast-style conversation is a nice touch that makes the summary feel less robotic and more engaging than a standard text-to-speech voice.



I'd absolutely use this. It seems perfect for catching up on tech news during a commute or while making coffee. It's clearly designed for anyone who consumes a lot of written content online, from students to professionals. While other apps offer article-reading features, Google's AI-powered summary approach feels like a smart step forward, making content consumption faster and more convenient. I'm interested to see how the AI handles complex topics, but for everyday news and articles, this looks like a winner.



Recommended Stories







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

Chrome for Android is rolling out a new AI trick that summarizes articles for you. Instead of just reading the text, it creates a mini-podcast to give you the highlights.