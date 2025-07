Google just made its AI only one tap away on Android

You can choose to bring AI Mode front and center. | Image credit – 9to5Google



Setting it up is pretty simple. Just long-press the widget on your homescreen, tap "Customize," and head into the Shortcuts section. "AI Mode" is now right there, second on the list. If you're not using a Pixel phone, this widget might be the quickest way to access AI Mode. Setting it up is pretty simple. Just long-press the widget on your homescreen, tap "Customize," and head into the Shortcuts section. "AI Mode" is now right there, second on the list. If you're not using a Pixel phone, this widget might be the quickest way to access AI Mode.





But there's a catch: if you're not part of the "AI Mode" Search Lab, things still look like before. You'll see the shortcut as a pill under the Search bar, not part of it – and you'll miss out on the sleeker UI that's rolling out to users in the new Discover feed design, complete with Search Live access. But there's a catch: if you're not part of the "AI Mode" Search Lab, things still look like before. You'll see the shortcut as a pill under the Search bar, not part of it – and you'll miss out on the sleeker UI that's rolling out to users in the new Discover feed design, complete with Search Live access.





Google Search has been going through a serious transformation lately, and surprise, surprise – it's all about AI. Google has been busy baking AI features into everything, from how results show up to how we interact with them. And now, there is a new update that brings AI even closer to your fingertips.After testing different looks to figure out where to place "AI Mode," Google has now rolled out a homescreen widget shortcut that works on pretty much any Android device. With this, you can instantly jump into AI Mode straight from your home screen – no extra steps needed.When you tap it, you get the fullscreen AI prompt screen, just like a normal search but smarter (in theory). This shortcut first showed up back in April for some beta users, then disappeared, then came back… and now it finally looks like it's here to stay.It's showing up for both beta and stable users running Google app version 16.28 on Android, as a new circular icon next to the voice mic and Google Lens in the updated Search widget.