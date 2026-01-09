Oppo confirms it has a tri-fold phone but you can't buy it

Oppo Find N5. | Image credit — PhoneArena









Oppo has the tech, but it’s staying in the drawer



It turns out that making a tri-fold phone isn’t the hard part for Oppo; selling it is. In a candid update, company officials recently revealed that they haven't just thought about a three-paneled device—they’ve actually built one. Or rather, several.



Recommended For You This is a bit of a tease for those of us who love seeing new form factors. Knowing that the device actually exists means Oppo has likely solved the biggest engineering headaches, like making a durable dual-hinge system that doesn't snap after a few uses. But having a cool gadget in a lab is very different from mass-producing millions of them for store shelves, and it looks like Oppo isn't ready to take that leap just yet. It turns out that making a tri-fold phone isn’t the hard part for Oppo; selling it is. In a candid update, company officials recently revealed that they haven't just thought about a three-paneled device—they’ve actually built one. Or rather, several. According to a new report, an Oppo product manager even joked that he has multiple working prototypes currently sitting in his office drawer.This is a bit of a tease for those of us who love seeing new form factors. Knowing that the device actually exists means Oppo has likely solved the biggest engineering headaches, like making a durable dual-hinge system that doesn't snap after a few uses. But having a cool gadget in a lab is very different from mass-producing millions of them for store shelves, and it looks like Oppo isn't ready to take that leap just yet.



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Why the hesitation? It’s all about the price tag



So, why keep such a cool device hidden away? According to this



We are talking about devices that can easily cost upwards of $2,400. That is a massive ask for most consumers, even the tech-enthusiastic ones. We have seen how even the biggest players in the mobile game are struggling to make a profit on these ultra-premium handsets because the audience for them is still so small. For a company like Oppo, launching a risky, super-niche product with a sky-high price tag might just not be worth the financial headache right now. So, why keep such a cool device hidden away? According to this analysis , It mostly comes down to money. While other big names like Huawei and Samsung are pushing forward with devices like the Mate XT and the Galaxy Z TriFold , the reality is that these gadgets are incredibly expensive to make. And if they are expensive to make, they are even more expensive to buy.We are talking about devices that can easily cost upwards of $2,400. That is a massive ask for most consumers, even the tech-enthusiastic ones. We have seen how even the biggest players in the mobile game are struggling to make a profit on these ultra-premium handsets because the audience for them is still so small. For a company like Oppo, launching a risky, super-niche product with a sky-high price tag might just not be worth the financial headache right now.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Would you pay over $2,000 for a tri-fold smartphone? Yes, I want the latest tech no matter the cost. 25.78% Maybe, but only if it replaces both my phone and tablet. 29.69% No, that is way too expensive for a phone. 39.06% I’m not interested in foldable phones at all. 5.47% Vote 128 Votes





Waiting for the price to drop is the smart move



Honestly, this feels like a prudent move from Oppo. As much as I would love to get my hands on a tri-folding Oppo device, I respect the patience. Oppo has already proven they know how to make a great foldable with the "Find N" series, which many users—myself included—praised for having a much more sensible, user-friendly shape than its competitors.





By keeping these tri-fold prototypes in the drawer, Oppo is essentially playing the long game. They are likely waiting for the cost of screens and hinges to come down so they can release a product that normal people might actually be able to afford. It’s not that they can’t do it; it’s that they are waiting until it makes sense for us, the buyers. Hopefully, that time comes sooner rather than later, because a more affordable tri-fold would definitely shake things up.





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Oppo has confirmed that while it has fully functional tri-fold smartphone prototypes sitting in its labs, it has no immediate plans to sell them to the public. The decision seems to come down to high production costs and the current niche nature of the ultra-expensive tri-fold market.