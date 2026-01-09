The iPhone Air 2 is rumored to fix two of the main issues that doomed the sales of the first one

iPhone Air . | Image credit — PhoneArena

Why every millimeter of space matters

iPhone Air

iPhone Air

You might be asking, "Why do I care if the screen is a fraction of a millimeter thinner?" In a regular phone, you wouldn't. But in a device as razor-thin as the, space is the ultimate luxury.Currently, the inside of anis almost entirely battery cells. By removing a layer from the screen assembly, Apple frees up internal volume. They can use that extra room to physically squeeze in a larger battery. Even if they don't increase the battery size, this new CoE screen tech is naturally more efficient. It can get brighter without sucking up as much power as the old screens.This is crucial for the "Air" line. The target audience here isn't the power user who needs a massive brick of a phone; it's the person who wants something light and comfortable in their pocket. However, nobody wants a phone that dies by 4 PM. If Apple can use this tech to make the Air 2 last as long as a standard iPhone, they are removing the main barrier to entry for a lot of buyers.