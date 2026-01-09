The iPhone Air 2 is rumored to fix two of the main issues that doomed the sales of the first one
One of these upgrades could make room to improve in another key area.
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iPhone Air. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The iPhone Air 2 might finally address the two biggest gripes users had with the original model. A fresh report suggests significant upgrades are coming to both the camera system and battery efficiency.
Apple addresses the biggest iPhone Air complaints
Let’s be honest, while the first iPhone Air turned heads with its impossibly thin design, it didn't exactly fly off the shelves. Most people I talked to loved the look but were terrified of the battery life and didn't want to settle for a single camera lens. Well, it looks like Apple has been listening.
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According to a new report, Apple is planning to add a second camera to the upcoming iPhone Air 2. This would immediately solve one of the biggest deal-breakers for folks who want portrait mode and zoom capabilities without buying a "Pro" model.
But the more interesting news involves the screen. The report mentions that Apple is exploring a technology called CoE (Color on Encapsulation) for the display. I know that sounds like boring tech jargon, but here is the simple version: standard screens have a specific layer for touch sensitivity. This new tech removes that extra layer and integrates it directly into the display panel.
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The result? A screen that is physically thinner and allows light to pass through easier. We expect to see this debut on the rumored iPhone Fold first, but it making its way to the Air 2 is a very big deal.
Why every millimeter of space matters
Apple is reportedly adding a second camera to the iPhone Air 2. | Image credit — PhoneArena
You might be asking, "Why do I care if the screen is a fraction of a millimeter thinner?" In a regular phone, you wouldn't. But in a device as razor-thin as the iPhone Air, space is the ultimate luxury.
Currently, the inside of an iPhone Air is almost entirely battery cells. By removing a layer from the screen assembly, Apple frees up internal volume. They can use that extra room to physically squeeze in a larger battery. Even if they don't increase the battery size, this new CoE screen tech is naturally more efficient. It can get brighter without sucking up as much power as the old screens.
This is crucial for the "Air" line. The target audience here isn't the power user who needs a massive brick of a phone; it's the person who wants something light and comfortable in their pocket. However, nobody wants a phone that dies by 4 PM. If Apple can use this tech to make the Air 2 last as long as a standard iPhone, they are removing the main barrier to entry for a lot of buyers.
What is the biggest reason that stopped you or almost stopped you from buying the first iPhone Air?
The battery life concerns
33.87%
It only had one camera
23.39%
The price was too high
14.52%
I actually bought one and loved it
17.74%
I prefer the Pro models
10.48%
A second chance for the slim phone
I have to admit, I felt the original iPhone Air was a bit misunderstood. I found the battery life to be better than the specs suggested, but I understand why consumers were hesitant. When you are paying a premium price, you don't want to feel like you are compromising on basics like battery and cameras.
If these rumors pan out, the iPhone Air 2 sounds like the device the first one should have been. A dual-camera setup brings it up to par with the standard iPhone, and better energy efficiency tackles the battery anxiety head-on.
Would I buy it? Right now I'm focused on getting the iPhone Fold, but if this iPhone Air 2 turns out to have a significantly longer battery life, I coud be compelled to trade in my first iPhone Air for the second one. I love the look and feel of this phone. If Apple can nail the battery life this time around, I think the iPhone Air 2 could easily become the go-to recommendation for anyone who values design over raw specs.
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