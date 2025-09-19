AI brings useful features to the Google Chrome browser in Android

How Google is changing the experience you have with your browser





Google is turning Chrome into an AI-centric browser that looks for clues to what you are doing. Which tabs do you have open? What pages are you reading? Chrome will look for context from these cues to figure out what you're doing now and what you want to do next. Google says that it is doing this in several new ways.





Let's say that you're a student researching a topic for a paper and you have dozens of tabs open. Instead of jumping back and forth between sources, your new AI browsing assistant, Gemini, does it for you by answering questions about articles, explaining references seen in YouTube videos, and helping you find pages on the internet you have read to show you exactly where you left off.





Are you looking forward to these new AI features? Yes. They seem useful and cool. No. It's more AI gobble-de-gook. Yes. They seem useful and cool. 0% No. It's more AI gobble-de-gook. 0%





Starting on Windows and Mac and soon available for iOS and Android, Gemini in Chrome will be able to understand the context of what you're attempting to do across multiple tabs. It will also answer your questions, and integrate with other Google services such as Google Docs and Google Calendar. You'll be able to summarize articles and ask questions while on the move.

Google is working on having Chrome offer agentic capabilities that will allow the browser to handle complex tasks such as ordering groceries. Chrome will take on the tedious parts of the chore while the Chrome user makes only three clicks to get it done.

Google changes the Chrome address bar











The Chrome address bar, also called the omnibox, is getting smarter thanks to AI Mode. The latter can be used to ask complex questions with multiple parts. You can ask a question and follow it up with a related query. You'll also see search suggestions appear that are "contextually relevant to the webpage you’re on." Google gives an example of someone shopping for a mattress online, and the omnibox suggests that the prospective mattress buyer search for information about warranty policies.





Google says, "This makes getting information from the Chrome omnibox simpler than ever before, helping you navigate the web with the best of Google AI by your side." Contextual suggestions will be available via Chrome right now in the U.S. AI mode in the omnibox will arrive in the U.S. later this month. The feature will start by handling your queries in English and will be available in more countries and languages in the upcoming weeks.





Besides helping you deal with everyday life a little easier, Google is using AI to fill in login credentials, preventing you from getting hit with security issues like compromised passwords and "spammy notifications." According to Google, thanks to AI, Chrome users on Android receive 3 billion fewer scammy and spammy website notifications daily. Google will take action such as unsubscribing you from certain websites if it prevents you from receiving spam. If Google detects possible malware on an app installed your phone, it will alert you so that you can delete the app from your phone.

Even haters will love AI eventually





Not everyone loves AI, but when it can be added to a browser like Chrome, it might actually be useful. You have to like Google's idea of using AI to allow your phone to understand the context of what is on your screen, figure out what it is you're attempting to do, and take action to deliver the information you'll need in advance. That's exciting. And the angetic capabilities of AI will allow Chrome to do all of the heavy lifting while you sit back and have your phone and Chrome handle your weekly grocery shopping. Even the Jetsons never saw this coming.

Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.



Recommended Stories